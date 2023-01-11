The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the playoffs despite having a losing record. They finished the season 8-9 and made the playoffs because the rest of their division had even worse seasons and worse records to go with it.

Somehow quarterback Tom Brady always finds a way and this year was no exception. Brady is chasing his eighth ring and while it is unlikely that he even makes the Super Bowl with the way his team is playing, you can never quite count the future Hall of Famer out.

Asking people to root for Brady is a hard sell, I know. While he is one of the greatest quarterback's to play the game, if not the greatest, and is loved by many, his success also makes him hated by many. If you don't already hate the GOAT, maybe I can convince you to root for him.

The Buccaneers will face the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend and with Dallas' recent playoff history, the Bucs have a real chance. Brady has never lost to the Cowboys (7-0). Here are a few reasons to be cheering for TB12 and Co. when that game rolls around this weekend.

Tom Brady

It's an obvious reason, but it has to be included. While some are sick of watching the 45-year-old continue to make playoff runs, dare I play devil's advocate and offer the flip side of that argument. Seeing a player at the top of their game for this long is rare and has never been done in the NFL.

With each game No. 12 plays we are watching history and witnessing something that may never happen again. He has more Super Bowl rings than any entire franchise and will become the oldest quarterback to start a playoff game, surpassing only himself. Rather than roll your eyes at seeing him in the playoffs again, we can marvel at the fact that he is there again.

Underdogs

There is a lot of talk of underdogs in sports and the conversation only grows during the playoffs. If you are looking for a real underdog, may I present you a team with a losing record. They are far from a sure thing, yes, but doesn't that add to the fun?!

The Buccaneers are hosting a playoff game despite their record because they are division winners. Tampa opened as underdogs (+3) against Dallas.

Sixth team with a losing record to make the playoffs

Before this season, only three teams since 1983 have made the playoffs with a losing record and in the history of the league only six teams total have made the postseason with a losing record. The Bucs cemented their losing record with a 30-17 loss to the Falcons in Week 18.

The Seattle Seahawks made it in 2010 at 7-9 and were knocked out in the divisional round, the 7-8-1 Carolina Panthers advanced in 2014, later losing to the NFC Championship and finally the 2020 Washington Football team finished 7-9 and did not make it past the Wild Card round. If the Bucs somehow make it to the Super Bowl, they would be the first team with a losing record to do so.

The Bucs have a chance to be the most successful losing team in NFL history.