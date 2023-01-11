The Minnesota Vikings are playoff-bound for the first time since 2019, when they lost in the divisional round. This is the first time since 2017 the Vikings won the NFC North and only the second time since 2010 that they ended the regular season on top of their division.

The NFC North has belonged to the Green Bay Packers in the league's most recent history, but this year Minnesota dethroned Aaron Rodgers and Co. and did so in a big way, ending with one of the best records in the league at 13-4.

The No. 3 Vikings will be taking on the No. 6 New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are three reasons you should be chanting "Skol" on Sunday:

Underestimated team

Despite consistently having one of the best records in the league all season, many have not taken the Vikings seriously as legitimate contenders. The Vikings won eight of their first nine games this year, yet generated little chatter as far as top teams go.

The Vikings had a lot of close wins, I mean a lot. Of their 13 wins, 11 were determined by eight points or less. A touchdown here and a field goal there and the Vikings could have been looking at a completely different season. This can be a point of criticism, or it can be a note of team determination and their ability to play 60 minutes. Great teams find ways to win even when they are losing or coming close to losing and all season, whether it is luck or skill, the Vikings found ways to win.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was a blast to watch in the regular season and I expect he will be a blast to watch in the playoffs. The 23-year-old seems to defy gravity and all odds making some of his highlight-worthy catches. In the regular season, he started all 17 games, recording 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He averaged a whopping 106.4 receiving yards per game.

If you still are not sold, here is a look at just one of his incredible catches:

New leader in town

It can be fun to watch a team dominate and see a player cement themselves as one of the greats, but it can also be fun to watch someone new take over. We went from expecting the Packers to win the division, to the Vikings making their mark in the NFC North with new head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah building a new winning environment. The change brings a fresh feel to the playoffs, who are without a familiar face. The last time the Packers did not make the playoffs was 2018 and before this season they had only missed the postseason three times since 2007.

It's fun to watch the Vikings become the new threat in the division and why not root for someone who has not seen playoff success in quite some time. Minnesota has never won a Super Bowl, despite making the big game four times, with a playoff record of 21-30.