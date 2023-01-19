Go back through the lists of Super Bowl champions and you will find rosters filled with future Hall of Fame talent. You will also find a host of role players who played a major yet less-publicized role in their team's championship run.

Two great examples of this can be found on the 49ers and Cowboys' dynasty teams of yesteryear. Jerry Rice had a Super Bowl for the ages in 1989, yet it was teammate John Taylor who caught the game-winning touchdown. Four years later, with the 49ers and Cowboys battling to earn a trip to Super Bowl XXVII, it was Alvin Harper, not star receiver Michael Irvin, who made the 70-yard catch that set up Dallas' game-clinching score.

This weekend's divisional round is full of marquee players, specifically at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts hoping to lead their teams to next weekend's conference championship round.

Each quarterback, however, will need some help if they are going to get one step closer to Super Bowl XLVII. Below, we've listed a underrated player from each remaining playoff team who could make a big impact during this weekend's games.

Oluokun is rarely in the conversation of the NFL's best defensive players despite leading the league in tackles each of the last two seasons. The five-year veteran showed his value last Saturday, as his 13 tackles helped the Jaguars pull off the third-greatest comeback in playoff history.

If the Jaguars manage to upset the Chiefs, rest assured that Oluokun will have played an integral hand in the upset. Oluokun will get plenty of chances to make his impact on Saturday against a Chiefs offense that relies heavily on tight end Travis Kelce. While he doesn't have any picks this season, Oluokun had three in 2021 and two in 2020. Saturday will surely be a good time for him to record his first pick of the '22 campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster KC • WR • #9 TAR 101 REC 78 REC YDs 933 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

Remember him? The former Steelers' Pro Bowl wideout had a solid first year in Kansas City. Despite a dip in production late in the year, Smith-Schuster still finished second behind Kelce for the team lead in receiving yards. And despite playing in a loaded offense, Smith-Schuster still caught at least five passes in eight games during the regular season.

Given the Chiefs' depth -- which has bolstered given Kadarius Toney's recent emergence -- Smith-Schuster may see his targets increase during the postseason should defense choose to focus more on stopping Kelce or the Chiefs' running back duo of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Specifically, look for Smith-Schuster, a slot receiver by trade, to make his mark this postseason on third downs.

Stats aside, Smith-Schuster's prowess as a blocker will also be a valuable asset for the Chiefs on Saturday and throughout the playoffs.

OK, we're somewhat cheating here in selecting two Giants. But both Jackson and McKinney loomed large in holding Justin Jefferson to just 47 receiving yards on Sunday. And both players will continue to play integral roles for the Giants should New York have success Sunday against the Eagles.

Jackson matched his season high with seven tackles against the Vikings including his big third-down stuff of Kirk Cousins on a trick play. McKinney, the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had eight tackles against Minnesota and also came up with a big pass breakup on a deep pass intended for Jefferson.

Both players will look to have similar success Sunday against an Eagles offense that features A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Philadelphia Eagles

Boston Scott PHI • RB • #35 Att 54 Yds 217 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

This pick comes as no surprise to Giants and Eagles fans who have watched Scott torch the Giants' defense in recent years. Scott ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in two games against the Giants defense during the regular season.

In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has tallied 636 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. That total does not include Scott's 66-yard kickoff return during Philadelphia's win in New York during this past regular season. He is one rushing touchdown away from becoming the sixth player in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns against Big Blue.

One of this year's biggest Pro Bowl snubs, Pratt continues to make big plays for the Bengals. A year after making the game-clinching interception against Las Vegas on Super Wild Card Weekend, Pratt held up Tyler Huntley before Logan Wilson's forced the fumble that led to Sam Hubbard's game-winning, 98-yard touchdown.

In Week 13, Pratt forced a key fumble during the Bengals' come-from-behind win over Kansas City. Don't be surprised if Pratt makes another big play Sunday against a Bills offense that is prone to turning the ball over.

Another under-the-radar player to watch is Samaje Perine, who played well in relief of Joe Mixon during the second half of the regular season. With the Bills likely looking to bring pressure, Perine may be asked to play a bigger role in the passing game.

Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir BUF • WR • #10 TAR 20 REC 10 REC YDs 161 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis will receive most of the Bengals' focus, which could lead to the Bills' rookie wideout making a big play similar to the 33-yard catch he made late in last weekend's win over Miami. Cincinnati's lack of depth in the secondary also lends itself to Shakir having an impact on Sunday.

On defense, Bills fans should hope to hear Greg Rousseau's name early and often on Sunday. Rousseau has a favorable matchup against Jackson Carman, a former second-round pick who is slated to replaced injured starter Jonah Williams. Rousseau finished the regular season tied with Von Miller for the team lead with eight sacks.

Dallas Cowboys

T.Y. Hilton DAL • WR • #13 TAR 10 REC 7 REC YDs 121 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The former Pro Bowler has been a complementary piece in the Cowboys' offense since coming to Dallas. Hilton's presence may really come into play on Sunday against the 49ers' top-ranked defense.

With the 49ers likely focusing on CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, Hilton should see some opportunities to make plays. A savvy veteran who knows how to get open, Hilton could emerge as a key contributor this postseason, particularly in the middle of the field and on third-down situations.

San Francisco 49ers

Similar to Pratt, Greenlaw is a valuable yet often overlooked linebacker who wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl. Greenlaw led the 49ers with 11 tackles against Seattle on Sunday while helping San Francisco's defense rebound after a slow start. Greenlaw and the 49ers' linebacker corps will have to be on their "A" game against a Dallas defense that thrives on moving the ball during the middle of the field.

On offense, the 49ers could benefit greatly if Elijah Mitchell is able to make an impact on Sunday, especially if the Cowboys are able to fluster Brock Purdy while also containing Christian McCaffrey.