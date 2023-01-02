Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is just about in the books, with only the Bills visiting the Bengals in a Monday night showdown yet to kick off. So which teams are officially still fighting for playoff spots as we approach Week 18? And how do each of them actually clinch a trip to the postseason? We're so glad you asked. Below you'll find an updated rundown of all the latest clinching scenarios for the remaining open playoff spots:

AFC scenarios

No. 1 seed (home-field advantage)



Bills (12-3) clinch with : win at Bengals AND win vs. Patriots

Chiefs (13-3) clinch with: win at Raiders AND Bills loss at Bengals OR vs. Patriots

: win at Raiders AND Bills loss at Bengals OR vs. Patriots Bengals (11-4) clinch with: win vs. Bills AND vs. Ravens AND Chiefs loss vs. Raiders

AFC South title

Jaguars (8-8) clinch with : win/tie vs. Titans

Titans (7-9) clinch with: win at Jaguars

AFC North title

Bengals (11-4) clinch with: win vs. Bills OR win vs. Ravens

No. 7 seed wild card

Patriots (8-8) clinch with : win at Bills OR Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Steelers loss vs. Browns

Dolphins (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills

win vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills Steelers (8-8) clinch with : win vs. Browns AND Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills

: win vs. Browns AND Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills Jaguars (8-8) clinch with: loss vs. Titans AND losses by Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers



NFC scenarios

No. 1 seed (home-field advantage)

Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR 49ers loss vs. Cardinals AND Cowboys loss at Commanders

49ers (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Cardinals AND Eagles loss vs. Giants

win vs. Cardinals AND Eagles loss vs. Giants Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win at Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants AND 49ers loss vs. Cardinals

NFC East title

Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR Cowboys loss at Commanders

Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win at Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants

No. 7 seed wild card

Packers (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Lions

Lions (8-8) clinch with: win at Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams

win at Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Rams AND Packers loss vs. Lions

For a complete look at playoff standings, scenarios and projected first-round matchups across the entire NFL, check out our updated postseason forecast right here.