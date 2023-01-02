Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is just about in the books, with only the Bills visiting the Bengals in a Monday night showdown yet to kick off. So which teams are officially still fighting for playoff spots as we approach Week 18? And how do each of them actually clinch a trip to the postseason? We're so glad you asked. Below you'll find an updated rundown of all the latest clinching scenarios for the remaining open playoff spots:
No. 1 seed (NFC)
- Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR 49ers loss vs. Cardinals AND Cowboys loss vs. Commanders
- 49ers (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Cardinals AND Eagles loss vs. Giants
- Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants AND 49ers loss vs. Cardinals
NFC East title
- Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR Cowboys loss vs. Commanders
- Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants
No. 7 seed wild card (NFC)
- Packers (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Lions
- Lions (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams
- Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Rams AND Packers loss vs. Lions
