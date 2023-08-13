The 2023 NFL Draft was a factory for quarterbacks, with 14 different signal-callers coming off the board, including a record 12 in the first five rounds. Almost all of them have now taken unofficial NFL snaps thanks to the start of the preseason.

Knowing full well their early results don't mean much for their long-term trajectories, here's how we'd rank their respective debuts:

Note: Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker is not included. He remains on the Non-Football Injury List while recovering from a college ACL tear and isn't expected to play this preseason.

The fifth-round BYU product struggled to elevate his fellow reserves against the Seahawks, going 6 of 14 for 37 yards and taking two sacks on five possessions. His 50.3 rating probably won't affect his status as the unchallenged No. 3 in Minnesota.

He may well be the future of Houston, but Stroud didn't get an extensive opportunity to show it against the Patriots, and during his two possessions, Bill Belichick's Patriots defense reigned supreme, forcing an ugly pick. He went just 2 of 4 for 13 yards and will hope to build more momentum in the Texans' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Dolphins.

The seventh-rounder out of TCU went just 2 of 3 through the air behind Easton Stick, Justin Herbert's backup, and he also took three sacks. But his legs were apparent on a nice late-game scramble against the Rams.

The Kentucky product's athleticism was clear against the Bears, but mistakes were even more prevalent, as Levis absorbed four sacks and threw a pick while battling 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.

The fourth-rounder from Fresno State threw a pick early in his relief of Derek Carr and Jameis Winston against the Chiefs, but he finished strong, going 10 of 17 for 105 yards and a game-changing touchdown drive capped by a short scoring pass.

Heralded as a candidate to open the year as Arizona's QB1 with Kyler Murray rehabbing and Colt McCoy aging, the fifth-rounder took three sacks and threw a pick against the Broncos, but he fared relatively well otherwise, finishing 13 of 23 for 135 yards and a tightly thrown touchdown in an 18-17 win. McCoy still profiles as the safer bet to fill in for Murray starting in Week 1.

The sixth-rounder out of Stanford was off the mark a few times, going just 10 of 20, but he at times looked more polished pushing the ball through the air than veteran backup Marcus Mariota. The 6-foot-6 rookie is poised to stick as the Eagles' No. 3.

Much of the No. 1 overall pick's action was limited to quick strikes, with the Alabama standout managing just 21 yards on 4 of 6 passing. But the fact he took just a single sack and otherwise seemed comfortable in the face of a busy Jets front should be viewed as a mild victory. Staying upright and healthy is the most important development for Young in Carolina.

Everyone expected the supersized athlete to find mixed results once his raw game hit the NFL, and that was true against the Bills, with Richardson flinging an ugly pick off his back foot before rebounding with a beauty of a bomb that should've been hauled in for a score. Finishing 7 of 12 for 67 yards while teasing his mobility, he proved something vital: his unteachable traits are elite. If Indianapolis can ensure the first-round Florida product keeps growing as a decision-maker, look out.

He actually went undrafted, but Cunningham makes an exclusive appearance here because of his appropriately electric debut. While he went just 3 of 4 through the air against the Texans, the speedy scrambler flashed shades of fellow Louisville product Lamar Jackson, gaining 34 yards and scoring on the ground. He makes for a jarring contrast to the stiffer styles of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who remain the top options on Bill Belichick's depth chart ... for now.

The fourth-rounder out of Purdue started in place of the resting Jimmy Garoppolo against the 49ers and was practically perfect out of the gate, going 10 of 13 for 107 yards and a touchdown to give Las Vegas a 14-7 advantage going into halftime. Spreading the ball around to every level of the field, including on a beauty of a 35-yard sideline strike, he could overtake veteran Brian Hoyer as the team's No. 2 sooner rather than later.

The polarizing Penn State product, whose fifth-round entry came amid harsh scouting reports, threw two picks against the Bengals, but he also showed a natural ability to create plays where there were none, rebounding with anticipatory darts and several scoring drives in a 36-19 win. He finished with 230+ yards and an 80.3 rating as the front-runner to back up Jordan Love.

The fourth-rounder showcased some of the touch that fueled his two-time national-title run at Georgia, threading the needle for a touchdown to cap a 16-play opening series and finishing 17 of 29 for 191 yards and an 89.9 rating against the Chargers. With enough protection, he looks to have the composure to serve as Matthew Stafford's potential No. 2, ahead of Brett Rypien.

Technically the UCLA product has two preseason games under his belt, debuting in the Hall of Fame Game before another appearance against the Commanders. It doesn't matter which stat line you take; he was impressive in both. After flashing his dual-threat skills in Canton, the fifth-rounder was back it this week, going 9 of 10 for 102 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. With another strong showing, he could legitimately push Joshua Dobbs as Deshaun Watson's top backup.