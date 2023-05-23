The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, yet another portion of the schedule went under the radar. Every team leaked their preseason opponents on schedule release night with little mention, as the exhibition season was swept under the radar.

Part of the reasoning is all the teams haven't locked in their times for the preseason games, although each of the broadcast partners has a nationally televised game on the docket (the majority of which are in Week 3).

The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio to kick off enshrinement weekend. here is the week-by-week preseason schedule (all kickoff times have not been finalized).

Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8 p.m., NBC (Canton, Ohio)

Week 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 11

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, TBD

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, TBD

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, TBD

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, CBS, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

New York Jets at New York Giants, TBD

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, Fox, 8 p.m.