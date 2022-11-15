The NFL Pro Bowl will have a different look and feel in 2023, officially rebranded the Pro Bowl Games and featuring 7-on-7 flag football as well as various skills competitions. But the event is still designed to recognize the most accomplished players from both the AFC and NFC, and now, voting is officially underway ahead of Week 11.

With that in mind, here's an early look at 15 players who are on track to get their first career Pro Bowl nods:

Stats: 9 games, 2,217 passing yards, 67.9% completion, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 106.4 rating, 354 rushing yards, 7 TDs

The third-year passer is also an MVP candidate as the centerpiece of the NFC front-runners. Not only does Hurts remain a threat on the ground, where he leads all QBs with seven touchdowns, but he's improved dramatically pushing the ball downfield.

Stats: 8 games, 2,265 passing yards, 71% completion, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 118.4 rating

Like Hurts, his ex-Alabama teammate, Tua has taken a seismic leap as a passer, throwing downfield with authority. His crunch-time efficiency and regular chemistry with an elite receiving duo has the Dolphins in elite company in the AFC.

Stats: 10 games, 2,474 passing yards, 72.8% completion, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 108.0 rating, 218 rushing yards, 1 TD

One of the biggest surprises of 2022, he's commanded the pocket for Seattle post-Russell Wilson, proving more accurate and explosive than at any other point in his career. After seven years on the bench, he looks like a potential keeper.

Stats: 9 games, 772 rushing yards (4.7 per carry), 3 TDs, 22 catches, 126 yards, 1 TD

Halfway through his rookie year, Pierce already looks like one of the toughest ball-carriers in the NFL, consistently breaking contact to single-handedly power Houston's otherwise lackluster offense. Only four others have gained more on the ground.

Stats: 10 games, 725 rushing yards (5.5 per carry), 4 TDs, 22 catches, 220 yards

After missing his entire 2021 rookie season, Etienne has lived up to the summer hype, giving Trevor Lawrence an explosive, multifaceted complement. If James Robinson had been dealt earlier, his numbers would probably be even more inflated.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Stats: 10 games, 51 catches, 878 yards (17.2 per catch), 6 TDs

Incredibly, Waddle didn't get a Pro Bowl nod after catching 104 passes in 2021 -- a rookie record. After dominating as a short-area possession target then, he's matched Tyreek Hill in downfield juice this season, elevating Tua to the top of the QB ranks.

Stats: 10 games, 46 catches, 737 yards (16.0 per catch), 2 TDs

After cashing in on an extension, McLaurin has reconfirmed his place among the top up-and-comers out wide, showcasing All-Pro route-running and separation regardless of Washington's QB swaps. He ranks No. 7 in receiving yards thus far.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Stats: 9 games, 43 catches, 544 yards (12.7 per catch), 3 TDs

Travis Kelce has him beat with gaudy numbers, but no one does more after the catch as often as Goedert, who leads all top-20 tight ends in yards per reception, and has become a trusty No. 3 target for Jalen Hurts, as well as a solid blocker.

Stats: 9 games, 89.8 PFF grade

PFF's highest-rated pass- and run-blocking linemen in the NFL, the 2021 first-rounder has emerged as a pillar of the Vikings' front, giving Kirk Cousins time to feed Justin Jefferson, and opening lanes for Dalvin Cook as Minnesota leads the NFC North.

Texans DE Jerry Hughes

Stats: 9 games, 23 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 FF, 1 INT

Believe it or not, Hughes didn't earn a single Pro Bowl nod in 12 years between the Colts and Bills. Now, at 34, he's exploded off the edge for a scrappy Texans pass "D." His eight sacks rank No. 2 in the NFL; his career-high total is 10.

Stats: 9 games, 33 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 6 TFL, 17 QB hits, 1 FF, 1 FR

The fourth-year big man has gone from good to great as the anchor of New York's vastly improved front, helping the Jets remain contenders in the AFC East. Only two others, one of them being Nick Bosa, have hit opposing QBs more this year.

Stats: 9 games, 33 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 4 TFL, 16 QB hits, 1 FF

One of the biggest reasons Wink Martindale has been able to call games freely as the defensive coordinator for the upstart Giants, Lawrence has been solid for a while but especially disruptive in 2022. No QB is safe opposite his power.

Stats: 9 games, 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 10 QB hits, 3 FF

T.J. Watt is unmatched, but Highsmith's surprise emergence helped lessen the blow of his counterpart's injury-related absence. He's had quiet stretches but should be well-positioned for even more action against QBs with Watt back in the lineup.

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

Stats: 10 games, 34 tackles, 5 INTs, 9 pass deflections, 2 FR

The fifth-round rookie has been an opportunistic diamond in the rough, giving Seattle's typically porous secondary a lot of life. Not only is the UTSA product huge (6-4, 209), but he's proven savvy enough to be a potential long-term No. 1.

Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Stats: 9 games, 48 tackles, 6 INTs, 8 pass deflections, 1 sack

Primarily a slot corner with the Saints, CJGJ has been the definition of a ballhawk as the center fielder for the 8-1 Eagles. He's not perfect in coverage, but his ability to track passes downfield has fueled Philly's impressive turnover margin.