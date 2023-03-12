The Vikings have said farewell to some of their biggest names as they shed salary ahead of 2023 NFL free agency. It's possible they'll also say farewell to quarterback Kirk Cousins after the upcoming season. Entering the final year of his contract, Cousins has discussed a potential extension with Minnesota brass, according to NFL Media, but is more likely to simply play out his current deal.

The veteran QB is due $15 million of a scheduled $20M roster bonus on March 23, per NFL.com, giving Cousins and the Vikings a "soft deadline" to reach a new deal. But "nothing is imminent" between the two sides, Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, and there's seemingly no "momentum toward that."

That means Cousins would ultimately be headed for 2024 free agency. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn't been publicly opposed to that possibility when addressing the QB's future this offseason, openly pondering how long Cousins will be "good enough" to meet the team's standards.

Cousins is already on his third contract with the Vikings. Originally signed to a three-year, fully guaranteed $64M deal as a free agent in 2018, he landed a two-year, $66M extension two years later. Last offseason, with Adofo-Mensah taking over as GM, Cousins secured an additional one-year, $35M extension through 2023. The QB is of course also well known for earning lucrative payouts under repeat franchise tags from Washington prior to his move to Minnesota.