The NFL spends a lot of time every year putting the schedule together and although the league does its best to make sure every team is happy, the fact of the matter is that making everyone happy is impossible when you're putting together a schedule that consists of 272 games (You can see the full schedule here).

With that in mind, we went through all 32 schedules to find one thing that should make each team happy about their schedule and one thing they're probably irate about.

Here's one good thing and one bad thing from each team's schedule starting with the AFC East.

AFC East

One good thing for the Dolphins: The Dolphins haven't historically played well in cold weather, so they must love what the NFL did for them: Over the final five weeks of the season, the Dolphins will get to play FOUR games at home in Miami (Their only road game is at Baltimore).

One bad thing for the Dolphins: The Dolphins are one of just four teams in the NFL that has play their first two games on the road, which is definitely notable here considering the Dolphins went 3-6 on the road last season.

One good thing for the Jets: The Jets will have the chance to end the season on a high note and that's because they'll be getting three straight homes games starting in Week 12. During that stretch, it wouldn't be crazy to see them go 3-0 since they'll have games against the Dolphins, Texans and Commanders. The Jets will also be just the second team in 90 years to play 10 games in their home stadium (They get to do this because they have a "road" game against the Giants along with nine home games).

One bad thing for the Jets: Aaron Rodgers is going to need to get off to a hot start in New York because the Jets have a brutal stretch to open the season. Over the first four weeks, they play the Bills on Monday night before traveling to Dallas on a short week. After that, they get the Patriots and the Chiefs. Their "easiest" game in that stretch is against the Patriots, but it's hard to call that easy considering they've lost 14 STRAIGHT to New England.

New England Patriots

One good thing for New England: The Patriots have a bye in Week 11, which could be a good sign because the last time they won the Super Bowl, they also had a bye in Week 11. Other than that, the NFL didn't really do them any favors with the schedule.

One bad thing for New England: The back end of the Patriots' schedule is pretty brutal with three of their final four games coming against the Chiefs (Week 15), Bills (Week 17) and Aaron Rodgers' Jets. If they're in the playoff race going into Week 15, it's not going to be easy to stay alive during that stretch.

Buffalo Bills

One good thing for the Bills: One thing the Bills should like is that they'll be getting a huge rest advantage for two of their biggest games: They get 10 days off before facing the Bengals in Week 9 and they get a bye before facing the Chiefs in Week 14.

One bad thing for the Bills: Toward the end of the season, the Bills have to play four straight games against team that made the playoffs last season, including both Super Bowl teams, which could make things rough down the stretch for Buffalo. Those games will come against the Eagles (Week 12), Chiefs (Week 14), Cowboys (Week 15) and Chargers (Week 16). The Bills do have a Week 13 bye, but even with that, it's still a rough stretch.

AFC North

One good thing for the Ravens: The Ravens could get hot coming out of the gate this year. In the first eight weeks of the season, Baltimore will face seven teams that didn't make the playoffs last year.

One bad thing for the Ravens: Things could get ugly for the Ravens beginning in Week 11. Starting then, they'll be closing out the season with six games in seven weeks against teams that finished last season with a winning record (Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins and Steelers).

Cincinnati Bengals

One good thing for the Bengals: Starting in Week 3, the Bengals get to play three consecutive games against teams that combined to go 16-35 last season (Rams, Titans, Cardinals) with all three feeling very winnable.

One bad thing for the Bengals: The Bengals better make sure they win those three games mentioned above because things get ugly starting in Week 6 with consecutive games against the Seahawks, 49ers and Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers

One good thing for the Steelers: The Steelers are one of only four teams in the NFL that will get to open the season with two straight home games. First they'll get a 49ers team that could be still having QB issues, and then in Week 2, they'll get a Browns team that still hasn't found its footing with Deshaun Watson.

One bad thing for the Steelers: The Steelers have to play three of their final four games on the road and their only home game in that span is against the Bengals. That's definitely not an ideal way to end the season.

Cleveland Browns

One good thing for the Browns: One positive thing for the Browns is that starting in Week 11, they'll play six games in seven weeks against team that didn't make the playoffs last year. That span includes games against the Broncos, Rams, Bears and Texans, among others. Basically, the schedule is set up for the Browns to have a strong finish.

One bad thing for the Browns: The Browns' season could be over before it starts and that's because they play three divisional games in the first four weeks of the season, so they won't be able to afford a slow start. They're the only team in the NFL that will play three divisional games in the first four weeks.

AFC South

One good thing for the Colts: The Colts get four of five games at home in October and all four of those home games will come against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year (Rams, Titans, Browns, Saints).

One bad thing for the Colts: Starting in Week 9, the Colts will have a stretch where they'll play four road games in a five-game span, which isn't great news for a team that went 2-6-1 away from home last season.

Tennessee Titans

One good thing for the Titans: Starting in Week 12 (Thanksgiving weekend), the Titans get to play five of their final seven games at home, which is something that coach Mike Vrabel probably likes.

One bad thing for the Titans: One rough patch for the Titans will start in Week 9 when they have to go on the road for three straight games to face the Steelers, Buccaneers and Jaguars.

Houston Texans

One good thing for the Texans: The Texans have a chance to get off to a hot start in 2023 and that's because starting in Week 2, they'll play six of their next seven games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year (Colts, Steelers, Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers).

One bad thing for the Texans: One thing Texans fans might not like is that this team didn't get a single primetime game. Not even Deshaun Watson's return to Houston on Christmas Eve was attractive enough to put in primetime.

Jacksonville Jaguars

One good thing for the Jaguars: The one thing the Jags should like is that they could get off to a fast start with three of their first four games coming against the Colts, Texans and Falcons, three teams that combined to go 14-35-2 last season.

One bad thing for the Jaguars: It's not going to be easy for the Jaguars to defend their AFC South title. Starting in Week 13, they have to play three straight games against teams from the AFC North, which could get ugly. Those games will come against the Bengals (home), Browns (away) and Ravens (home).

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

One good thing for the Chiefs: The Chiefs get their three biggest games at home (Eagles, Bills, Bengals), which definitely feels like an advantage for a team that went 7-1 in Kansas City last season.

One bad thing for the Chiefs: The Chiefs are going to have to survive a brutal travel schedule that runs from Week 8 thru Week 13. During that span, they'll hit the road for four games with trips to Denver (Week 8), Germany (Week 9), Las Vegas (Week 12) and Green Bay (Week 13).

One good thing for the Raiders: The Raiders will only be leaving Las Vegas ONE TIME between Oct. 31 and Dec. 24. During that nearly two-month span, the Raiders will play five home games, enjoy a bye and only travel once, which will be to a road game to Miami.

One bad thing for the Raiders: Not only are the Raiders are one of just four teams that have to play their first two games on the road, but one of those games is a cross-country trip to Buffalo. The Raiders went 2-7 on the road last year and if they can't turn that around, they could be staring at an 0-2 start.

Los Angeles Chargers

One good thing for the Chargers: Chargers should like the fact that they get four of their final five games against division rivals, which will allow them to make a run down the stretch if they need to.

One bad thing for the Chargers: The Chargers don't have a single stretch during the entire season where they get to play at home in consecutive weeks. They also got a Week 5 bye, which was the earliest given to any team.

Denver Broncos

One good thing for the Broncos: Sean Payton will have a chance to get off to a quick start in Denver thanks to the fact the Broncos open with two straight games at home, making them one of just four teams in the NFL to get that this year. The Broncos will be facing the Raiders and Commanders in Weeks 1 and 2, which are both winnable games.

One bad thing for the Broncos: Although Payton probably approves of the first two games on the schedule, he's probably not going to love that Denver has a three-game road trip starting in Week 13. During that span, the Broncos will be playing in THREE different time zones (at Texans, at Chargers, at Lions). A three-game road trip is hard enough, but when you add the constant time changes, that makes it much more difficult.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

One good thing for the Cowboys: Starting with their Thanksgiving game in Week 12, the Cowboys will get to play three straight games at home. After playing a Thursday game against the Commanders and then a Thursday game against Seahawks, the Cowboys will get 10 days of rest before a home game in Week 14 against the Eagles.

One bad thing for the Cowboys: The Cowboys close the season with three road games over the final four weeks and two of those game will be played in cold-weather cities (Buffalo and Washington DC).

New York Giants

One good thing for the Giants: The Giants are one of just four teams that will get to play their final two games at home.

One bad thing for the Giants: Not only do the Giants have to play four road games in five weeks starting in Week 2, but they also have a three-game road trip on their schedule starting in Week 9. It's almost like the schedule-makers forgot to evenly distribute the Giants' road games.

Philadelphia Eagles

One good thing for the Eagles: From Week 3 through Week 6, the Eagles will get to play four straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last season -- Buccaneers, Commanders, Rams, Jets -- and the even better news for Philly is that three of those four games are at home.

One bad thing for the Eagles: After their Week 10 bye, the Eagles will close the season by playing seven games over the final eight weeks against teams that made the playoffs last year. The brutal stretch includes games against the Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys, 49ers, Seahawks and Giants.

Washington Commanders

One good thing for the Commanders: The Commanders get to open the season against two teams (Cardinals, Broncos) that finished a combined 9-25 last season, which makes it feel like a 2-0 start is definitely a possibility.

One bad thing for the Commanders: Starting in Week 6, the Commanders play four road games in five weeks, and their only home game in that span is against the Eagles. If they can't handle that stretch, it could be a long season for them.

NFC North

Detroit Lions

One good thing for the Lions: Lions fans will actually get to see their team play on national television this year. After getting scheduled for zero national TV games last year -- they eventually got flexed in Week 18 -- the Lions are getting four national games this year, which is as many as multiple 2022 playoff teams like the Bengals, Ravens and Giants.

One bad thing for the Lions: Starting in Week 13, the Lions have to play four of five games on the road with trips to New Orleans, Chicago, Minnesota and Dallas. If they're still in the playoff race at that point, that stretch could knock them out.

Chicago Bears

One good thing for the Bears: Not only do the Bears get one of the latest byes possible this year (Week 13), but after they bye, they'll close the season with five straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs in 2022 (Lions, Browns, Cardinals, Falcons, Packers).

One bad thing for the Bears: From Oct. 23 to Dec. 9, the Bears only play one home game, which isn't great news for a team that went 1-7 on the road last year.

One good thing for the Vikings: Starting in Week 8, the Vikings will get to play SIX consecutive games against team that didn't make the playoffs last season. The Vikings are also just one of two teams that won't play any divisional games through the first five weeks of the season.

One bad thing for the Vikings: The NFL definitely didn't do the Vikings any favors as they have to face both Super Bowl participants from last season over the first five weeks of the season. They have a Thursday game in Philadelphia in Week 2 before hosting the Chiefs in Week 5.

Green Bay Packers

One good thing for Green Bay: The NFL handed the Packers some very winnable games to start the season. Starting with their opener against the Bears, the Packers will play six straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last season.

One bad thing for Green Bay: The Packers won't really get to take advantage of their frozen tundra and that's because the NFL only gave them two home games over the final five weeks of the season.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers

One good thing for the Panthers: The Panthers might not have to deal with any cold weather after Dec. 1. Although they play three road games over the final six weeks, two of those will be in Florida (Tampa Bay, Jacksonville) and the other one will be under a dome (New Orleans).

One bad thing for the Panthers: Starting in Week 12, the Panthers will have to leave home for three straight weeks with games against the Titans, Buccaneers and Saints. That's not great news for a team that went 2-6 on the road last season.

New Orleans Saints

One good thing for the Saints: The Saints get to play 13 of their 17 games in a dome this year, which means they won't really have to worry about weather. Also, the Saints will get to start the season with nine straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, so don't be surprised if they get off to a hot start.

One bad thing for the Saints: The Saints got handed one of the worst road trips of the year. After playing the Giants in Week 15, they have to fly halfway across the country for a Thursday night game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Falcons

One good thing for the Falcons: The Falcons will only play ONE true road game over the first six weeks of the season. Not only do they get four games at home in that span, but then they also get a game in London, which is more of a neutral-site game then a true road game. Their one true road game in that span will come in Week 3 against the Lions.

One bad thing for the Falcons: The Falcons will be closing the season by playing three of their final four games on the road, which definitely isn't ideal news for a team that went 1-7 last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One good thing for the Buccaneers: From Sept. 11 thru Oct. 25, the Buccaneers will only be playing one road game. During that six-week span, they have four home games and a bye to go along with their one road game against the Saints.

One bad thing for the Buccaneers: Starting in Week 8, the Buccaneers have to play four road games in five weeks and two of those games will be coming against the 49ers and Bills. That span could end their season before things even get to the midway point.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

One good thing for the Rams: Starting in Week 5, the Rams get to play three straight home games (Eagles, Cardinals, Steelers). If they can somehow win all three of those, they might be able to surprise some people this season.

One bad thing for the Rams: The Rams have to face four teams this year that will be coming off a bye, which is tied for the most in the NFL. To put that in perspective, no other team will have to deal with that more than twice.

Arizona Cardinals

One good thing for the Cardinals: The Cardinals are getting a Week 14 bye this year, which is the latest bye week given out to any team in the NFL. That's about the only good news for the Cardinals, though.

One bad thing for the Cardinals: Starting in Week 2, the Cardinals will play six games over a seven-week period against teams that went to the playoffs last season. That stretch includes games against the Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens. Looking at that stretch, the Cards season might be over before it really even starts.

Seattle Seahawks

One good thing for the Seahawks: The Seahawks' first three games of the season will be coming against three teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, which means Seattle could get off to a hot start and surprise some people for the second year in a row.

One bad thing for the Seahawks: Starting in Week 12, the Seahawks will play four straight games against teams that all made the divisional playoffs last season. The stretch includes two games against the 49ers along with a road game against the Cowboys and a home game against the Eagles. Yikes.

San Francisco 49ers

One good thing for the 49ers: The 49ers were a dominant team at home last year, going 8-1. If they can be dominant again, they could get off to a hot start and that's because they have three straight home games starting in Week 3. During their three-week homestand, they'll face the Giants, Cardinals and Cowboys.

One bad thing for the 49ers: Like the Rams, the 49ers have to face four teams this year that will be coming off a bye, which is tied for the most in the NFL. That means that for roughly 25% of their schedule, the 49ers will have to deal with teams that are much more rested than them.