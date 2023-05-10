As part of Wednesday's reveal of a New Year's Eve showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals during the 2023 NFL season, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval was featured in a short video in which he announced the game in a self-deprecating manner.

The video was shown to have been filmed by former Chiefs-turned Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Prior to last season's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals, Pureval wound up giving Kansas City significant bulletin board material by talking up the local team. he declared Arrowhead Stadium to be "Burrowhead Stadium" due to the Bengals' recent success against the Chiefs, while also calling for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he was Patrick Mahomes' father.

This time around -- after a 23-20 Bengals loss in the AFC Championship Game -- Pureval was not nearly so inclined to get personal.

"The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17," Pureval said. "And I've got nothing else to add."

"Yeah, I think that was better than the last time," Brown said.

Brown, of course, was part of a Chiefs team that had been set off by Pureval's comments, which led to tight end Travis Kelce famously calling Pureval a "jabroni" after the KC win. Pureval would later apologize for his remarks, saying that his competitive impulses had gotten the best of him.

The addition of Brown to the Bengals adds intrigue to this year's match, as the second-generation offensive lineman defected from the Chiefs to one of their biggest adversaries in the AFC in free agency. After failing to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with the Chiefs, Brown signed a four-year, $64 million deal to help fortify the Bengals' offensive line.