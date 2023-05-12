The 2023 NFL season is finally here!

The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, along with another Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will feature plenty of the league's best matchups each week.

This year will see some changes to the CBS and Fox slate, thanks to the new television contract in place. CBS will identify a specific number of teams that it wants to carry for a specific minimum of games, only picking AFC teams since the network has the AFC package (Fox will do the same with the NFC). Under the former contract, CBS aired games between two AFC teams and inter-conference games where the AFC team is on the road. The league could "cross-flex" games between CBS and Fox to expand the presence of noteworthy games.

Games can also be flexed to "Monday Night Football" in the final four weeks of the season, which will increase the amount of "cross flexing games on Sundays between CBS and Fox. The NFL has the flexibility to give no primetime games to teams or give a team a maximum of seven on the season (up from five in the previous television contract).

The 2023 NFL schedule will look different, yet its an exciting change for the league. Here is the 2023 NFL week-by-week schedule:

Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.

Week 1

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, September 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 2

Thursday, September 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, September 17

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 18

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 3

Thursday, September 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, September 24

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ABC

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 4

Thursday, September 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 5

Thursday, October 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m, Prime Video

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7

Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Week 8

Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9

Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers

Week 10

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday. November 12

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Detriot Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Week 12

Thursday, November 23

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Buffalo BIlls at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 11

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Bye week: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Ginats at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Games not yet scheduled (Either 12/16 or 12/17)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, TBD

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Peacock

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18

Sunday, January 7 (two games on Saturday, January 6)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, TBD

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, TBD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Kanas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, TBD

New York Jets at New England Patriots, TBD

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, TBD

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, TBD

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, TBD

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, TBD