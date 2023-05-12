The 2023 NFL season is finally here!

The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, along with another Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will feature plenty of the league's best matchups each week.

This year will see some changes to the CBS and Fox slate, thanks to the new television contract in place. CBS will identify a specific number of teams that it wants to carry for a specific minimum of games, only picking AFC teams since the network has the AFC package (Fox will do the same with the NFC). Under the former contract, CBS aired games between two AFC teams and inter-conference games where the AFC team is on the road. The league could "cross-flex" games between CBS and Fox to expand the presence of noteworthy games.

Games can also be flexed to "Monday Night Football" in the final four weeks of the season, which will increase the amount of "cross flexing games on Sundays between CBS and Fox. The NFL has the flexibility to give no primetime games to teams or give a team a maximum of seven on the season (up from five in the previous television contract).

The 2023 NFL schedule will look different, yet its an exciting change for the league. Here is the 2023 NFL week-by-week schedule:

Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.

Week 1

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, September 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

