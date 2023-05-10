The NFL has announced its slate of international games for the 2023 season. For the first time ever, a team will play consecutive games overseas, and the schedule also features two games in Germany for the first time.

The London games will happen over three consecutive weeks beginning in Week 4.

The Jaguars have become a staple of the league's international slate, and will become the first team to play two London games in the same season, and the first team to play consecutive games outside of the United States. The pair of games will be the Jaguars' 10th and 11th games in London.

With Trevor Lawrence and the Jags taking on the Falcons (Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson) and Bills (Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller), and Lamar Jackson's Ravens meeting Derrick Henry and the Titans, the fans in London will be treated to a slate of high-profile stars.

The NFL began its expansion into Germany in November 2022, and will continue it in November of 2023 with games in Weeks 9 and 10.

This year's first Germany game could feature some fireworks, as the Dolphins and Chiefs feature two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The following week could be more of a defense-focused game, but it should also feature an opportunity to see Bill Belichick scheme against rookie Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, as well as star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Unlike in previous seasons, there will be no international game in Mexico City due to renovations taking place at Estadio Azteca.