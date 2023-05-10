The NFL won't officially release its full 2023 schedule until Thursday night, but several marquee matchups were revealed a day early. After CBS announced an AFC Championship rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs, we now have confirmation of matchups on two of the biggest dates on the calendar: the Dolphins and Jets will meet in the NFL's first Black Friday game, while the Eagles and Giants will square off on Christmas Day as part of another holiday tripleheader.

The Eagles-Giants showdown had been rumored as a favorite to headline Amazon's Prime Video production of Black Friday football, but that slot, set for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 24, now belongs to the AFC East. The Jets figure to be prime-time darlings with longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now onboard, and they'll host Miami at MetLife Stadium the day after Thanksgiving, as Amazon announced Wednesday. The Dolphins-Jets game will be free to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Eagles vs. Giants, meanwhile, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25, as the second game in the NFL's second annual Christmas Day tripleheader. Fox will broadcast the game, almost a year after Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot by routing New York on the road. The Eagles and Giants ultimately met three times in 2022, including in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.