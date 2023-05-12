The 2023 NFL schedule is officially here. The league announced all 272 regular-season matchups Thursday, and the opening week of action is chock-full of marquee contests, with the upstart Lions set to visit the reigning champion Chiefs to start all the action.

Which of the 16 different Week 1 games deserve the utmost attention? We're glad you asked. Here, we've ranked every single 2023 season opener, including Detroit's surprising debut to kick off the entire schedule:

16. Cardinals at Commanders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Unless Kyler Murray makes miraculous strides in his injury recovery, Colt McCoy is set to captain an overhauled Cardinals team against an annually middling Ron Rivera squad that's counting on former fifth-rounder Sam Howell as its new signal-caller. Not exactly a recipe for fireworks.

15. Rams at Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Yes, it's a divisional rivalry, and Seattle should have the weapons to be explosive again. But the Rams are admittedly in transition, and we don't know how Matthew Stafford's arm will hold up coming off multiple injuries. Los Angeles' once-vaunted defense is also a shell of its former self.

14. Buccaneers at Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Is there a scenario where Baker Mayfield leads a stunning upset in Minneapolis, taking over for Tom Brady? Sure. But these are two recent contenders who spent most of the offseason trying to save or shed money. At least Justin Jefferson against Todd Bowles' "D" should be interesting.

13. Panthers at Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

This isn't a knock on No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who's actually got a solid setup in Carolina. But it's hard to get too amped about a pair of teams who've gone a 26-42 the last two years. Atlanta was busy this offseason, but Arthur Smith still runs an old-fashioned, run-first offense with an unknown at QB.

12. Raiders at Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Russell Wilson as a Sean Payton reclamation project carries some legitimate intrigue, but this otherwise profiles as an uglier, lower-scoring affair with Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels' Patriots-turned-Raiders on the other side.

11. Titans at Saints

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Another matchup between old-school teams who'd rather be physical than explosive, this one should draw eyes for the mere fact that Derek Carr will wear a non-Raiders uniform for the first time in 10 years. But Tennessee is half-committed to a rebuild and still employs a semipro receiving corps.

10. Jaguars at Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Trevor Lawrence and Co. could end up being appointment TV if they build off last year's surprise playoff debut, especially with Calvin Ridley set to take the field. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson could also be a big-play threat for the Colts, but the uncertainty of his passing and supporting cast means this could also be a lopsided affair.

9. Bengals at Browns

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

After a disappointing half-season debut in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson is under pressure to revive the Browns as an AFC North contender. But Cincinnati is a consensus lock to contend for the conference title with Joe Burrow now boasting Orlando Brown Jr. as his bodyguard. Just a good, solid divisional showdown.

8. Texans at Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Many may sneeze at Houston's inclusion in the top 10, and it's true their front office once again went heavy on mid-tier free agents this offseason. But the Texans will also be trotting out a legit new QB in C.J. Stroud, and the opposing Ravens are must-watch with Lamar Jackson freshly paid and looking to stay healthy in a freshly stocked offense.

7. 49ers at Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Like Broncos-Raiders and Titans-Saints, this is a throwback matchup of ground-and-pound clubs. Unlike those matchups, however, there's plenty of talent to be found on both sides. Kenny Pickett has an underrated supporting cast in Pittsburgh, where Mike Tomlin's teams always fight harder than you think. The 49ers, meanwhile, are desperate to return to title contention amid yet another QB controversy -- this time between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and somehow even Sam Darnold.

6. Packers at Bears

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

You might've scoffed at this a few months ago, but now look: Jordan Love is finally taking over for Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Fields finally has some weapons at his disposal in Chicago. This could set the stage for the new-look NFC North. Green Bay owned the Bears during Rodgers' long run, but how will Love take to full-time starting duties?

5. Dolphins at Chargers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Talk about young-QB pressure: the Dolphins are speedy and confident on both sides of the ball, but they need Tua Tagovailoa to stay upright despite a scary medical track record; and the Chargers mostly stayed quiet this offseason, banking on Justin Herbert's laser arm to carry them once more. The sheer volume of offensive and defensive weapons here -- Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, etc. -- is what really sells it.

4. Eagles at Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Stylistically, New England may be more sluggish than spectacular, and Mac Jones is far from a universal draw at QB. But Bill Belichick's defense against Jalen Hurts and the reigning NFC champions? On the day Tom Brady, famed Eagles Super Bowl opponent, is back in town to be honored? It has the makings of a potential nail-biter.

3. Cowboys at Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

An NFC East rivalry that matters! Both squads made the playoffs in 2022, and both should be vying for a return trip this year. Dak Prescott and Co. have the edge at premium spots, but the Giants have afforded Daniel Jones at least a slightly better offensive setup after he guided them as far as Dallas last postseason. This should go down to the wire in East Rutherford.

2. Lions at Chiefs

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

The Lions hype may have finally gone a bit overboard, considering they barely topped .500 in 2022 and are now opening the entire season against the reigning champs. But let's face it, no team looked more fiery down the stretch and then made a concerted effort to improve both sides of the ball this offseason. Jared Goff may not be Patrick Mahomes, but Dan Campbell's upstart squad has the fight -- and now, on paper, the talent -- to keep things interesting at Arrowhead.

1. Bills at Jets

Date: Monday, Sept. 11 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN, ABC

Josh Allen versus Aaron Rodgers. Need we say much more? Even after a relatively quiet offseason, Buffalo should remain among the AFC elite for its natural big-play ability. And the Jets, fair or not, now have Super Bowl dreams after making a Tom Brady-level bet on the longtime Packers QB. Rodgers will have no greater chance to prove he's still got it -- with a new club, no less -- than against a division rival under the Monday night lights.