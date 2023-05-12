The 2023 NFL schedule is finally here, and it's time for the fans of all 32 fanbases to start speculating if their squads can make the postseason. Thursday night was pretty pivotal when it comes to forecasting how the 2023 season will pan out.

Games are won and lost on the field, not on paper or by fun social media videos. But we can identify a tough schedule when we see it. We aren't only talking about a team's strength of schedule based off of their opponents' 2022 record, we are talking about tough stretches that could end up deciding the season as a whole. These stretches could come at the very end of the year, right in the middle or even in the beginning.

Let's take a look at some teams that weren't done any favors by the league's schedule makers.

Strength of schedule ranking by 2022 opponent win %: No. 1

Odds to make playoffs: -380

Week 11: at Chiefs (MNF)

Week 12: vs. Bills

Week 13: vs. 49ers

Week 14: at Cowboys (SNF)

Week 15: at Seahawks

Week 16: vs. Giants

First of all, let me say that the Eagles probably aren't in danger of missing the playoffs, but we simply couldn't do this article without mentioning what may be the toughest stretch for any team this year.

Right after Philly's Week 10 bye, the Eagles get the Chiefs in Arrowhead on "Monday Night Football." Then, on a short week, they host Josh Allen and the Bills. The next week they play the 49ers before hitting the road to take on the Cowboys and Seahawks, followed by a return to Philadelphia to host the Giants. All six of those teams made the playoffs last year. Again, the Eagles will likely make the postseason, but maybe this stretch gives you second thoughts about their win total.

Strength of schedule ranking by 2022 opponent win %: No. 20

Odds to make playoffs: -170

Week 1: at Chiefs (TNF)

Week 4: at Packers (TNF)

Week 6: at Buccaneers

Week 7: at Ravens

Week 10: at Chargers

Week 13: at Saints

Week 14: at Bears

Week 16: at Vikings

Week 17: at Cowboys (MNF)

Oddsmakers are high on the Lions entering 2023. They are favored to win the division, and -170 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their schedule isn't seen as one of the toughest in the league, but Detroit does have a tough road slate. Remember, Dan Campbell didn't get his first road win as head coach until this past year. Overall, he's 4-12-1 away from Detroit.

So, the Lions start off 2023 in Kansas City (sorry, probably a loss), then face Jordan Love and the Packers on a short week in Week 4. After a one-week stop at home, Detroit has two games in a row on the road. In fact, it's the first of THREE back-to-back road stands the Lions have in 2023, and the other two occur very late in the year. Those Week 16 and Week 17 contests against the Vikings and Cowboys could be important.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Strength of schedule ranking by 2022 opponent win %: No. 21

Odds to make playoffs: -160

Week 2: at Bengals

Week 4: at Browns

Week 5: at Steelers

Week 6: vs. Titans (London)

Week 7: vs. Lions

The Ravens are another team that doesn't have a "death schedule," but the early road slate is rough. They play the Bengals in Week 2, return home to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, but then have back-to-back road opponents in the Browns and Steelers. So, to quickly recap, that's three divisional opponents all on the road in four weeks. It doesn't get easier after that, as the Ravens fly across the pond to take on the Titans in London. Unlike previous years, the Ravens won't get a bye week after their long trip. Instead, they have to return home to take on an exciting Lions team, who of course gave Baltimore trouble a couple years ago. Justin Tucker had to set an NFL record to win that game.

Also -- while this was not a fair argument during Lamar Jackson's contract drama, it's true that injuries have prematurely ended his last two seasons. With a tough travel schedule early on and no bye after the London trip, health is paramount.

Strength of schedule ranking by 2022 opponent win %: No. 3

Odds to make playoffs: +250

Week 1: vs. Eagles

Week 2: vs. Dolphins (SNF)

Week 3: at Jets

Week 4: at Cowboys

The Patriots don't have to worry about a tough schedule down the road, they get hammered right from the jump. New England is the biggest long-shot to win the AFC East in 2023 at +1000, and is expected to finish last in the division. By Week 5, it's likely we will have a good idea about what this Patriots team could be.

They start off the year with the reigning NFC champions -- although they do get the Eagles in Foxborough. Next, they get a healthy Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins -- who many expect will be even better in Year 2 of the Mike McDaniel era. Remember, Tagovailoa is 4-0 against Bill Belichick. Next, the Patriots hit the road to take on Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Jets, and then the Cowboys in Dallas. A hot start is necessary for New England.

1. New York Giants

Strength of schedule ranking by 2022 opponent win %: T-No. 4

Odds to make playoffs: +140

Week 1: vs. Cowboys (SNF)

Week 2: at Cardinals

Week 3: at 49ers (TNF)

Week 4: vs. Seahawks (MNF)

Week 5: at Dolphins

Week 6: at Bills (SNF)

Week 7: vs. Commanders

Week 8: vs. Jets

Week 9: at Raiders

Week 10: at Cowboys

Week 11: at Commanders

New York Giants? How about New York Road Warriors. After beginning the season at home against a good Cowboys team, they play seven of their next 10 matchups on the road! That's tough in itself, but New York also has this tough four-game stretch of playoff teams in the middle in San Francisco, Seattle, Miami and Buffalo. The Giants only get the Seahawks at home. How will the Giants fare if they get behind the eight ball early? Brian Daboll is the reigning Coach of the Year, but he went 3-4 on the road last season.