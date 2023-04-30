With the NFL Draft now officially in the books, the next big event on the NFL calendar will be taking place in May with the release of the full 2023 regular-season schedule.

Although the NFL hasn't announced the official date for the schedule release yet, it appears that the league does have a certain date in mind. According to ESPN.com, the NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11.

The 2023 release will mark the fourth straight year that the schedule has come out in May. Before 2020, the NFL schedule was generally released in April, but the date got moved to May during the pandemic. The NFL liked the May release date so much that the league has decided to stick with it.

The later release date gives the league some extra time to figure things out in case there are any major moves made during the offseason and the league definitely needed that extra time this year. Over the past week alone, two major moves went down -- the Aaron Rodgers trade and Lamar Jackson's new contract -- that will likely have a major impact on the schedule. With Rodgers in the fold, the Jets will almost certainly be getting a full allotment of primetime games this season.

Although we don't know much about the 2023 schedule, here are five things we do know:

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception. The NFL and CBS Sports will both offer plenty of coverage on the night of the official release.