The NFL has released its full 18-week schedule for the upcoming 2023 regular season, so each and every team across the league now knows its path forward. Every road to the postseason is different, and those paths are not always created equal, which is the case for more than a handful of clubs who'll be seeing some quick turnarounds in 2023.

In all, eight teams will have to endure multiple short weeks, meaning they'll have less than the traditional week to prepare for their upcoming opponent. Those clubs are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers.

This primarily stems from these teams playing multiple 'Thursday Night Football' games as the NFL enhances its package with Amazon's Prime Video. This offseason, owners approved a change that would allow teams to play two 'Thursday Night Football' games in a season. However, the Thanksgiving Day slate factors in with the Lions, Packers, Commanders and 49ers, while the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game gives the Jets a short week in Week 12 as well.

Team First short week (Network) Second short week (Network) Steelers Week 9 vs. Titans (Prime Video) Week 14 vs. Patriots (Prime Video) Jets Week 12 vs. Dolphins (Prime Video) Week 17 at Browns (Prime Video) Bears Week 5 at Commanders (Prime Video) Week 10 vs. Panthers (Prime Video) Saints Week 7 vs. Jaguars (Prime Video) Week 16 at Rams (Prime Video) Lions Week 4 at Packers (Prime Video) Week 12 at Packers (Fox) Commanders Week 5 vs. Bears (Prime Video) Week 12 at Cowboys (CBS) Packers Week 4 vs. Lions (Prime Video) Week 12 vs. Lions (Fox) 49ers Week 3 vs. Giants (Prime Video) Week 12 at Seahawks (NBC)

While that change may open up the "Thursday Night Football' prime-time window for repeat teams, clubs playing multiple Thursday games and having quick turnarounds isn't unprecedented. For instance, the Dallas Cowboys played two Thursday games in 2022. One of those games came in Week 12 when they hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving after playing in Minnesota that previous Sunday. The other was in Week 17 when they played the Titans in Nashville after hosting the Eagles on Christmas Eve, which landed on that previous Saturday. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys went 2-0 in those Thursday games.

Given the stature of each team involved in these multiple short weeks, it makes sense why the league wants to throw them in prime-time windows as much as possible. The Steelers, Packers, and Bears are historic franchises that boast up-and-coming quarterbacks, while the Jets and Saints both made splashes this offseason to improve their quarterback room with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, respectively. Meanwhile, the 49ers are not only a blue-chip franchise but are also looked at as a Super Bowl contender. As for Washington, it will be rolling out second-year quarterback Sam Howell and is a franchise on the brink of changing hands, which makes it an intriguing club to watch. Detroit has three Thursday games, but the first comes in the NFL opener against the Chiefs, which isn't a short week.

When dealing with a rest disadvantage last season, the Steelers were 1-2, Chicago was 0-3, the Commanders were 3-1-1 and the 49ers went 3-1. As it relates to both New York and New Orleans, it likely makes a bit more sense to see how its quarterbacks fared with their old teams. With that in mind, Rodgers' Packers were 3-2 with the rest disadvantage in 2022 while Carr and the Raiders were 2-1.