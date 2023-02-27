The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially here, and this incoming class will have the opportunity to showcase its talents in front of representatives from all 32 NFL clubs. This week will consist of interviews, medical exams, measurements and, of course, drills.

The quarterbacks are again a major storyline. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and the rest of the signal-callers will be looking to prove they are the top player at their position, but not everyone will throw at the combine.

Below, we will take a look at what each prospect will or won't do this week, and list any newsworthy reports about some of the top players in this class.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw 79 touchdowns over the past two years, which are the most in a two-year span in SEC history. Young is considered by many to be the top quarterback in this class, and could become the first Alabama player to ever be drafted No. 1 overall. Something everyone is intrigued by is how he measures in. How tall is he, and how much does he weigh?

Young will NOT throw at the NFL combine this week, per NFL.com, instead opting to wait for his Pro Day in Tuscaloosa to do so.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Buckeyes averaged 44.4 points per game with Stroud as the starting quarterback, and this past season he ranked first in passing efficiency (177.7), second in passing touchdowns (41) and third in yards per attempt (9.5). He's a two-time Heisman finalist, and managed one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

Stroud WILL throw at the NFL combine this week.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Richardson has to be one of the most intriguing players in this entire class. He's a raw yet athletic quarterback with huge potential. In 2022, Richardson led all FBS quarterbacks in yards per rush (6.3), and accounted for 26 total touchdowns. Some NFL teams reportedly have a fourth-round grade on Richardson, while others believe he's a bonafide first-round talent.

Richardson WILL throw at the NFL combine this week, and plans to partake in all testing and drills, per NFL.com.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis won 17 of 24 games during his time at Kentucky, and finishes his college career with 46 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He's looking to become the first quarterback selected in the first round without a 3,000-yard passing season or a 500-yard rushing season in college since Christian Ponder in 2011.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Levis WILL throw at the NFL combine.

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

A 2022 unanimous All-American, Carter led the champion Bulldogs with 66 pressures and 15.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Carter will reportedly complete interviews and his physical in Indianapolis, but will NOT work out. Instead, he will wait for his pro day.

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Wilson recorded the most pressures in the Big 12 with 50 despite missing three games. He had the highest pressure rate in the conference as well (21%). NFL.com reports he is progressing well after suffering a fractured foot in November, but will only take part in the bench press this week. At his pro day, he will complete drills and testing.