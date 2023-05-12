"Sunday Night Football" is a staple of the NFL season. After a full day of football during the day, fans relax with the primetime nightcap aired on NBC. The NFL released its official 2023 schedule Thursday, so we now know all of the "Sunday Night Football" games that will take place this year.
The first edition of "Sunday Night Football" this upcoming season features an NFC East showdown between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and Daniel Jones' Giants in New York. The Giants haven't defeated the Cowboys since Jan. 3, 2021. Can Brian Daboll kick off the 2023 campaign with a monster win?
Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2023 season. Each contest is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 1 (Sept. 10): Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 2 (Sept. 17): Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Week 3 (Sept. 24): Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4 (Oct. 1): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Week 5 (Oct. 8): Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Week 6 (Oct. 15): New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Week 7 (Oct. 22): Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8 (Oct. 29): Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9 (Nov. 5): Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10 (Nov. 12): New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11 (Nov. 19): Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
Week 12 (Nov. 26): Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13 (Dec. 3): Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Week 14 (Dec. 10): Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Week 15 (Dec. 17): Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. ET): Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 17 (Dec. 31): Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 18: TBD