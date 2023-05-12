"Sunday Night Football" is a staple of the NFL season. After a full day of football during the day, fans relax with the primetime nightcap aired on NBC. The NFL released its official 2023 schedule Thursday, so we now know all of the "Sunday Night Football" games that will take place this year.

The first edition of "Sunday Night Football" this upcoming season features an NFC East showdown between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and Daniel Jones' Giants in New York. The Giants haven't defeated the Cowboys since Jan. 3, 2021. Can Brian Daboll kick off the 2023 campaign with a monster win?

Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2023 season. Each contest is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Week 1 (Sept. 10): Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 2 (Sept. 17): Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 3 (Sept. 24): Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 (Oct. 15): New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Week 7 (Oct. 22): Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 (Oct. 29): Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 (Nov. 12): New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 (Nov. 19): Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 12 (Nov. 26): Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 (Dec. 17): Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. ET): Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17 (Dec. 31): Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Week 18: TBD