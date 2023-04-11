When the NFL announced in December that YouTube would be taking over rights to Sunday Ticket starting in 2023, one key detail that was left out of the announcement was how much the package would cost. Four months later, we now finally have the answer to that question.

YouTube unveiled the pricing details for the upcoming season and it seems the company is going to try to do its best to get people signed up as early as possible. YouTube will be offering early bird pricing for anyone who subscribes to Sunday Ticket by June 6.

The pricing will be different based on when you sign up and whether you're a subscriber to YouTube TV. Here's a look at a breakdown of the pricing details that were unveiled on Tuesday.

YouTube TV subscribers

$249 per season if you purchase by June 6

$349 per season if you purchase after June 6

$289 per season if you bundle with RedZone and purchase by June 6

$389 per season if you bundle with RedZone if you purchase after June 6

If you're a YouTube subscriber, you'll also have the option of purchasing JUST the RedZone Channel for $10.99 per month during the season.

For people who don't subscribe to YouTube TV, you'll also be able to subscribe to Sunday Ticket, but it will cost slightly more.

Here's the pricing breakdown for non-subscribers:

$349 per season if you purchase by June 6

$449 per season if you purchase after June 6

$389 per season if you bundle with RedZone and purchase by June 6

$489 per season if you bundle with RedZone if you purchase after June 6

For those who have never subscribed to the popular NFL package, Sunday Ticket includes all out-of-market regular-season games that air each Sunday on both Fox and CBS (Local games are blacked out on Sunday Ticket and can only be watched on the local CBS or Fox station.)

Some fans had hoped that YouTube might offer the option to purchase a single game or a package that would allow them to watch just one team's out-of-market games, but neither of those will be options this year.

The upcoming NFL season will mark the 40th anniversary of NFL Sunday Ticket, but this will be the first time that the package won't be airing on DirecTV. The satellite company had held the rights to the package since Sunday Ticket's first year in 1994, but Google came in and snatched the rights away back in December.

The deal between the NFL and Google runs for seven years and the tech company, which owns YouTube, will be paying roughly $2 billion per season over the life of the deal, according to CNBC.

For 2023, the pricing for Sunday Ticket is actually pretty competitive, if not better, than what DirecTV was offering last year. In 2022, the cheapest Sunday Ticket package cost $293.94, but you had to subscribe to DirecTV. Any YouTube TV subscribers who sign up now will be getting a nice discount compared to last year's price.