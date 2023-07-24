There have been a number of suspensions handed out to players across the NFL this offseason. As we head into the 2023 season, several players have been docked for violating the league's gambling and PED policies. In some cases, the suspensions led to banned players being waived by their team, leaving them without a squad.
Below is an updated list of players who will sit out part of the season -- or its entirety -- and why.
Suspended players for 2023 season
- OT Cam Robinson, Jaguars: Suspended four games for violating NFL's PED policy
- CB Isaiah Rodgers, Colts (waived by team): Suspended at least one year for violating NFL's gambling policy, gambling on the NFL
- DE Rashod Berry, Colts (waived by team): Suspended at least one year for violating NFL's gambling policy, gambling on the NFL
- RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Titans: Suspended six games for violating NFL's gambling policy
- DL Amani Bledsoe, free agent: Suspended 17 games for violating NFL's PED policy
- WR Jameson Williams, Lions: Suspended six games for violating NFL's gambling policy
- WR Stanley Berryhill III, Lions: Suspended six games for violating NFL's gambling policy
- WR Quintez Cephus, Lions: Suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's gambling policy
- S C.J. Moore, Lions: Suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's gambling policy
- DE Shaka Toney, Washington Commanders: Suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's gambling policy
- DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Denver Broncos: Suspended at least one year for violating NFL's gambling policy, gambling on the NFL
- OT Isaiah Wilson, free agent: Suspended for first three games of season
Players are able to appeal suspensions, and if they win the appeal, the suspension is lifted or can be cut down to fewer games.