The NFL is increasingly a year-round enterprise, introducing a Black Friday game for 2023, as well as its second annual Christmas Day tripleheader. But few days are quite as synonymous with football as Thanksgiving, which has hosted NFL matchups since the league's inception in 1920. The Cowboys and Lions have become holiday staples over the decades, but since 2006 the NFL has featured three different games on Turkey Day, including a prime-time evening showdown.

It's no surprise that the latest Thanksgiving slate is a highlight of Thursday's official 2023 schedule release. Here's a complete rundown of this year's Thanksgiving Day games:

Time Game TV Stream 12:30 p.m. ET Packers at Lions Fox fuboTV

4:30 p.m. ET Commanders at Cowboys CBS Paramount+

8:20 p.m. ET 49ers at Seahawks NBC fuboTV



This slate marks the first time since 2018 that all three Thanksgiving games are divisional contests.

And interestingly enough, the first game of the day just might be the most intriguing. While the Cowboys could be in the mix for an NFC East title, the Commanders have major quarterback questions with Sam Howell taking over under center. And while the Seahawks and 49ers could be going head to head for the NFC West crown, the Lions-Packers showdown may carry just as many pressing storylines: Jordan Love will presumably be making his Thanksgiving debut as Green Bay's post-Aaron Rodgers QB, and Detroit will be attempting to live up to preseason hype as an ascending contender in the NFC.