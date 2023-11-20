The NFL is increasingly a year-round enterprise, introducing a Black Friday game for 2023, as well as its second annual Christmas Day tripleheader. But few days are quite as synonymous with football as Thanksgiving, which has hosted NFL matchups since the league's inception in 1920. The Cowboys and Lions have become holiday staples over the decades, but since 2006 the NFL has featured three different games on Turkey Day, including a prime-time evening showdown.

It's no surprise that the latest Thanksgiving slate is a highlight of Thursday's official 2023 schedule release. Here's a complete rundown of this year's Thanksgiving Day games:

Time Game TV Stream 12:30 p.m. ET Packers at Lions Fox fuboTV

4:30 p.m. ET Commanders at Cowboys CBS Paramount+

8:20 p.m. ET 49ers at Seahawks NBC fuboTV



This slate marks the first time since 2018 that all three Thanksgiving games are divisional contests.

There's some major playoff implications in all three games. The Commanders are still in the mix for a wild card spot, while the Cowboys are in the hunt for the NFC East title. The Lions are seeking the top seed in the NFC, while the 49ers and Seahawks game could decide the NFC West.