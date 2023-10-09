The 2023 NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 31, and it is the final opportunity for NFL teams to add talent for a Super Bowl run, or sell assets for draft capital. You can expect to see both of these things occur as the month goes on.

We have actually seen a few trades take place in the first five weeks of the NFL season, but these haven't been blockbuster transactions as much as they've been teams taking fliers on players who didn't work out with their respective teams for whatever reason. Still, these are talented players who could be difference-makers later in the year.

Below we will break down every trade that has taken place over the past couple weeks.

49ers get: LB Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh-round pick

Broncos get: 2024 sixth-round pick

The Denver Broncos let it be known that they were set to release veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory unless a trade partner emerged. It was the 49ers who stepped up, and agreed to send a 2024 sixth-round pick to Denver for Gregory and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Gregory signed a five-year deal worth up to $70 million with the Broncos during the 2022 offseason, an obvious swing and miss for general manager George Paton. Now, Denver will be paying Gregory $10 million to rush the passer for arguably the best team in the NFL.

Trade grades: A- for 49ers, F for Broncos

Dolphins get: WR Chase Claypool, 2025 seventh-round pick

Bears get: 2025 sixth-round pick

After being made a healthy inactive in multiple games, the Chicago Bears parted ways with Chase Claypool. Chicago shipped him to the Dolphins in a late-round pick swap, as Miami received Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Claypool caught 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 total games played for the Bears, and there were questions about his work ethic. A league source told CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that Claypool needs some hard coaching. That he needs to be someone where there's "a thumb on him." Still, Claypool is a big, athletic target who could help the blazing Dolphins.

Trade grades: C for Dolphins, F for Bears

J.C. Jackson returns to New England

Patriots get: CB J.C. Jackson, swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 with Chargers

Chargers get: Swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 with Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots swapped sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 for Jackson to be shipped back to his former team. Jackson was another player who had been benched and even made inactive by the Chargers. This coming after they team gave "Mr. INT" a five-year, $82.5 million deal just a year and a half ago. Jackson suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury in 2022, and struggled through the early portions of 2023.

The Patriots lost two of their most important defenders in the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Christian Gonzalez and Matt Judon, so Jackson was a familiar face Bill Belichick turned to.

Trade grades: Patriots B+, Chargers D