The winds of change are blowing in Nashville. Days after sending All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles, the Titans are preparing for rookie Will Levis to start at quarterback in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. With the 2023 trade deadline fast approaching, it's fair to wonder if Tennessee will lean even deeper into the rebuild by shopping running back Derrick Henry.
Henry is a franchise great, forever etched into Titans history for his superhuman size and All-Pro accomplishments -- he's up to 8,760 rushing yards through seven and a half seasons. But going on 30 in the final year of a big-money contract, there's no more obvious trade chip left on Tennessee's roster. More than that, there are several teams who stand out as logical suitors:
|The Bills have gotten solid dual-threat action from James Cook in his debut as the official RB1, but their investments in both Damien Harris and Latavius Murray signaled a desire for more short-yardage power. They could still use proven production on the ground as they march toward the colder months, hoping QB Josh Allen won't be left to single-handedly carry their title aspirations.
|Baker Mayfield's redemption tour has slowed quite a bit in recent weeks, and that's partially due to Tampa's inability to win up front and on the ground. They don't exactly profile as a team one piece away from a big run, but at 3-3 in a wide-open NFC South, a blockbuster rental for a nonexistent run game could help spice things up. Henry's also originally from Florida.
|Jerry Jones is itching to catapult his club from potential to legit contender, and while Tony Pollard has been a good workhorse, Dak Prescott could still use another safety valve as the Cowboys look to keep pace with the Eagles and 49ers in the NFC. Henry's physicality could complement Pollard's dynamism, and can't you just see him rocking the glitzy star?
|The Titans already love sending their best players to Philly, so why not? In truth, the Eagles are OK at RB with D'Andre Swift offering serious burst alongside QB Jalen Hurts. But Henry could be a totally different animal for them, allowing Swift and Kenneth Gainwell to excel as situational play-makers. General manager Howie Roseman loves him some Alabama-bred talent, and he wouldn't need to commit long-term to Henry, either.
|The Ravens are growing into an efficient unit under new coordinator Todd Monken's direction, with Lamar Jackson teetering on MVP-level play. While Gus Edwards is competent, they could really juice up the run game by incorporating Henry's power, and they've shown before they're unafraid to make a splash at the deadline. Imagine trying to account for both Jackson's legs and Henry's supersized talent.