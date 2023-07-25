Training camps are underway around the NFL, but not everyone is suiting up to start the summer. A handful of big names have recently been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, indefinitely sidelining players ahead of the 2023 season.

Players on PUP count against 90-man offseason rosters during training camp, but they can be activated to practice at any point prior to the season. If they remain on PUP after the finalization of 53-man regular-season rosters, however, they are required to miss at least the first four games of the season before resuming practice and/or joining the official lineup.

Here's a look at some of the most notable names on PUP to open 2023 training camp:

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): Limited to eight games the last two seasons, Dobbins is recovering from knee surgery with tentative plans to open the year as RB1. In the meantime, the Ravens added veteran Melvin Gordon as insurance.

(foot): The talented wideout suffered a foot injury last season, and it still hasn't healed in time for training camp. Instead, Bateman will be shut down until he can resume practice. LB Tyus Bowser (non-football injury): Bowser reported showed up to camp with his knee wrapped, so him landing on the NFI list isn't too surprising. Bowser started last season on the PUP list after suffering a torn Achilles in January of 2022. In nine games played a year ago, he totaled two sacks, 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

LB Von Miller (knee): Miller is returning after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last season. Before going down, the veteran pass rusher was putting up strong numbers, including eight sacks over the course of 11 games.

WR Chase Claypool (undisclosed): The 2022 trade acquisition missed most of the spring with apparent soft-tissue injuries. The ex-Steeler was expected to play a No. 3 role behind Darnell Mooney and new top target D.J. Moore.

OT La'el Collins (knee): The former Cowboys starter may be out of a first-team right tackle job thanks to Jonah Williams' transition, but if he's able to complete rehab from an ACL tear, he could still make it a competition before Week 1.

WR Marquise Goodwin (non-football illness): Goodwin signed with the Browns in April. Earlier this month, the wideout was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs. Goodwin had said that he plans to participate in meetings during camp until he is cleared by doctors to return.

Dallas Cowboys

CB Jourdan Lewis (foot): Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 7 last season after recording an interception and was placed on IR in late October. While Lewis started four of his six games a season ago, the arrival of Stephon Gilmore may result in fewer starting reps in 2023.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): The former 49ers starter is one of Detroit's most prominent free-agent additions in a revamped secondary, but he's still recovering from an ACL tear that ended his 2022 campaign.

Green Bay Packers

WR Grant DuBose (non-football injury): The Charlotte product was a seventh-round draft choice by the Packers this past spring. During his final collegiate season, DuBose caught 64 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns.

TE Teagan Quitoriano (undisclosed): The 2022 fifth-round pick is coming off a rookie season where he caught seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played.

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): Taylor missed six games last season due to an ankle injury and underwent surgery on his right ankle back in January. When healthy, Taylor is one of the more talented backs in the league and still was able to total over a thousand yards from scrimmage in 2022 in just 11 games played.

DE Tyree Wilson (non-football injury): Wilson is still recovering from a foot injury that originated prior to the Raiders selecting him with the No. 7 overall pick this past spring.

OT Terron Armstead (undisclosed): Armstead played 13 games at left tackle for the Dolphins last season after inking a $75 million deal with the club last offseason.

RB Breece Hall (knee): An early-2022 candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, he was ultra-efficient before an ACL tear prematurely ended his debut. New York has been exploring Dalvin Cook while monitoring Hall's recovery.

