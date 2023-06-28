Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is long over, capped off with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. Most of the offseason program is now finished as well, with teams having gone through the NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days, free agency, the annual league meetings, offseason workouts, the NFL Draft, minicamps and organized team activities. 

All that's really left to do when it comes to preparing for the 2023 season is the franchise tag contract negotiation deadline (July 17) and the beginning of training camp. With that in mind, here's the list of start dates and locations of training camp for all 32 NFL teams

(Note: Three teams have not publicly announced their start dates. They are the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.)

Team Date Location
Arizona CardinalsJuly 25 (rookies and veterans) Glendale, AZ
Atlanta FalconsJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Flowery Branch, GA
Baltimore RavensJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Owing Hills, MD
Buffalo BillsJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Rochester, NY
Carolina PathersJuly 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Spartanburg, SC
Chicago BearsJuly 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Lake Forest, IL
Cincinnati BengalsJuly 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland BrownsJuly 19 (rookies), July 21 (veterans)White Sulphur Springs, WV
Dallas CowboysJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Oxnard, CA
Denver BroncosJuly 19 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Centennial, CO
Detroit LionsJuly 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)Allen Park, MI
Green Bay PackersJuly 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Green Bay, WI
Houston TexansJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Houston, TX
Indianapolis ColtsJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Westfield, IN
Jacksonville JaguarsJuly 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Westfield, IN
Kansas City ChiefsJuly 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)St. Joseph, MO
Las Vegas RaidersJuly 20 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Henderson, NV
Los Angeles ChargersJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Costa Mesa, CA
Los Angeles RamsJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Irvine, CA
Miami DolphinsJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Miami Gardens, FL
Minnesota VikingsJuly 23 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Eagan, MN
New England PatriotsJuly 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Foxborough, MA
New Orleans SaintsJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Metairie, LA
New York GiantsJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)East Rutherford, NJ
New York JetsJuly 29 (rookies and veterans)Florham Park, NJ
Philadelphia EaglesJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh SteelersJuly 26 (rookies and veterans)Latrobe, PA
San Francisco 49ersJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Santa Clara, CA
Seattle SeahawksJuly 25 (rookies and veterans)Renton, WA
Tampa Bay BuccaneersJuly 24 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Tampa, FL
Tennessee TitansJuly 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Nashville, TN
Washington CommandersJuly 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Ashburn, VA

The preseason kicks off Aug. 3 when the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.