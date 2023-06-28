The 2022 NFL season is long over, capped off with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. Most of the offseason program is now finished as well, with teams having gone through the NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days, free agency, the annual league meetings, offseason workouts, the NFL Draft, minicamps and organized team activities.
All that's really left to do when it comes to preparing for the 2023 season is the franchise tag contract negotiation deadline (July 17) and the beginning of training camp. With that in mind, here's the list of start dates and locations of training camp for all 32 NFL teams.
(Note: Three teams have not publicly announced their start dates. They are the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.)
|Team
|Date
|Location
|Arizona Cardinals
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Glendale, AZ
|Atlanta Falcons
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Flowery Branch, GA
|Baltimore Ravens
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Owing Hills, MD
|Buffalo Bills
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Rochester, NY
|Carolina Pathers
|July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Spartanburg, SC
|Chicago Bears
|July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Lake Forest, IL
|Cincinnati Bengals
|July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Cincinnati, OH
|Cleveland Browns
|July 19 (rookies), July 21 (veterans)
|White Sulphur Springs, WV
|Dallas Cowboys
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Oxnard, CA
|Denver Broncos
|July 19 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Centennial, CO
|Detroit Lions
|July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
|Allen Park, MI
|Green Bay Packers
|July 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Green Bay, WI
|Houston Texans
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Houston, TX
|Indianapolis Colts
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Westfield, IN
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|July 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Westfield, IN
|Kansas City Chiefs
|July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
|St. Joseph, MO
|Las Vegas Raiders
|July 20 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Henderson, NV
|Los Angeles Chargers
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Los Angeles Rams
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Irvine, CA
|Miami Dolphins
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Minnesota Vikings
|July 23 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Eagan, MN
|New England Patriots
|July 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Foxborough, MA
|New Orleans Saints
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Metairie, LA
|New York Giants
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|East Rutherford, NJ
|New York Jets
|July 29 (rookies and veterans)
|Florham Park, NJ
|Philadelphia Eagles
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Philadelphia, PA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|July 26 (rookies and veterans)
|Latrobe, PA
|San Francisco 49ers
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Santa Clara, CA
|Seattle Seahawks
|July 25 (rookies and veterans)
|Renton, WA
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|July 24 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Tampa, FL
|Tennessee Titans
|July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Nashville, TN
|Washington Commanders
|July 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Ashburn, VA
The preseason kicks off Aug. 3 when the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.