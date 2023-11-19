Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season has provided plenty of drama, from the Bears hanging with the Lions to the Giants getting a rebound from emergency quarterback Tommy DeVito. But the latest round of regular-season action has also brought another wave of unfortunate injuries. Here's a roundup of the latest big names to go down around the league:

QB

C.J. Stroud (Texans) left for a single play against the Cardinals after absorbing a hard hit, with backup Davis Mills entering in relief. Stroud did not receive an injury designation, however, and returned after a quick check-in from trainers.

Sam Howell (Commanders) received medical attention on the sidelines after enduring several hard hits to the upper body on a touchdown run against the Giants. He was quickly cleared of a potential concussion, however, and remained in the game. Veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett is Washington's backup.

RB

Aaron Jones (Packers) suited up against the Chargers despite a lingering hamstring issue, only to manage just five carries before suffering a knee injury. The former Pro Bowler needed help to leave the field and was then carted to the locker room, replaced by A.J. Dillon. Green Bay ruled him questionable to return, then downgraded him to out.

De'Von Achane (Dolphins) returned from injured reserve -- and a four-game absence -- but limped to the sidelines after his second touch of the first quarter against the Raiders. Miami ruled him questionable to return with a knee injury, and while he later returned to the sidelines from a locker-room visit, he was replaced on the field indefinitely by Raheem Mostert.

D'Onta Foreman (Bears) remained a headliner of Chicago's backfield against the Lions, even with Khalil Herbert back from injured reserve, but managed just 14 yards on the ground before suffering an ankle injury. He walked off with a limp and attempted to run on the sidelines but did not return to the field after the Bears ruled him questionable.

WR

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) briefly left Miami's game against the Raiders while nursing a hand injury and was ruled questionable to return, but he took the field again soon afterward, securing seven catches for 80 yards and a score before halftime. Hill has left multiple games this year, only to return in all of them.

Darius Slayton (Giants) had a big impact against the Commanders, hauling in a deep score from Tommy DeVito, before exiting with an arm injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest halfway through the third quarter.

EDGE

Joey Bosa (Chargers) appeared to injure his right leg or foot while held in a block during a first-quarter pass-rushing attempt against the Packers. He limped to the sidelines and was carted to the locker room, then ruled questionable to return.