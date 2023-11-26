Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season has provided plenty of excitement, from the AFC South's top two contenders going back and forth to the Packers stunning the Lions on Thanksgiving. But the latest round of action has also brought new injuries.

Here's a roundup of notable names forced off the field:

QB

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) briefly left Tampa Bay's matchup with the Colts halfway through the first quarter with an ankle injury suffered on a quarterback sneak. Backup Kyle Trask threw just a single pass to close a field-goal drive before Mayfield returned.

WR

Chris Olave (Saints) dominated the Falcons secondary with seven catches for 114 yards before leaving for a concussion evaluation. The wideout landed hard after a sideline jump-ball attempt and then walked to the locker room, where he was ruled out, leaving New Orleans' pass-catching corps even thinner following Michael Thomas' recent move to injured reserve.

Rashid Shaheed (Saints), who has occasionally thrived as a deep threat for Derek Carr, drew five targets before exiting with a thigh injury in the first half. He was downgraded to doubtful after receiving additional evaluation in the locker room.

Demario Douglas (Patriots), who has recently emerged as a pass catcher for New England, suffered a head injury after taking a shot to the upper body in the fourth quarter and was quickly ruled doubtful to return.

OL

Lane Johnson (Eagles) was unexpectedly downgraded to questionable hours before a matchup with the Bills due to groin soreness, then underwent an MRI and pre-game warmups before being ruled out. The Eagles have Jack Driscoll and Tyler Steen as top reserves at tackle, where Johnson has long been one of the cogs of their run and pass protection.

Cam Robinson (Jaguars) suffered a knee injury early against the Texans and was ruled out at halftime. Guard Walker Little slid over to help replace Robinson at left tackle, with reserve Ezra Cleveland then shuffling into the interior.

Tytus Howard (Texans) left Houston's divisional tilt with the Jaguars after hurting his knee and was replaced by reserve guard Juice Scruggs. Howard previously missed the Texans' first four games of 2023 with a broken hand.