Week 13 promises plenty of drama in the NFL, with the Eagles hosting the 49ers in an NFC Championship rematch, the Chiefs visiting the Packers in prime time and ... Joe Flacco (!) starting for the Browns. But Sunday also brought another wave of injuries, including a devastating one to the Houston Texans as rookie wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula according to NFL Media.

Here's a roundup of key names who required medical attention in Week 13:

QB

Derek Carr (Saints) threatened to lead a comeback against the Lions after falling behind 21-0 early, but he was carted to the locker room about halfway through the fourth quarter after absorbing a hard hit. Carr, who's battled multiple injuries in his New Orleans debut, was replaced by veteran No. 2 Jameis Winston, ruled doubtful to return with back and shoulder issues, plus a possible concussion.

Kenny Pickett (Steelers), who's battled multiple injuries this season, took a shot to the helmet while rushing toward the end zone in the second quarter against the Cardinals. He walked off the field under his own power with a slight limp, but was replaced by veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky for the close of the drive. The Steelers ruled out Pickett before the second half.

RB

Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) was busy early against the Chargers but suffered a right ankle injury on the second series of the day, losing a fumble in the process. He required help to reach the locker room for further evaluation and was replaced by veteran reserves Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery. Stevenson was officially ruled out in the third quarter.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Commanders) led Washington with 53 rushing yards against the Dolphins before exiting with a hamstring injury at halftime. Antonio Gibson began the second half atop the team's RB depth chart, trailing 31-7.

Emari Demercado (Cardinals) opened against the Steelers as Arizona's top back behind James Conner, only to exit in the first quarter after suffering head and neck injuries. He was ruled questionable to return while undergoing concussion tests.

WR

Marquise Brown (Cardinals) suited up against the Steelers despite entering as questionable with a heel injury, but he left the game halfway through the third after apparently aggravating the issue. He exited with zero catches.

Tank Dell (Texans) suited up against the Broncos despite a calf injury, but then he went down late in the first quarter, appearing to get his left leg trapped on running back Dameon Pierce's touchdown run. He was carted off after a prolonged stay on the ground. Reports indicate the dynamic rookie suffered a fractured fibula, per NFL Media, which will keep him sidelined indefinitely.

Puka Nacua (Rams) is questionable to return to Los Angeles' Week 13 matchup against the Browns after suffering a rib injury. This is the second time that the rookie wideout exited this game. Initially, he was questionable to return due to cramping. Before departing with this latest injury, Nacua caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Amari Cooper (Browns) departed to the locker room with about six minutes remaining in the first half of Cleveland's Week 13 matchup with the Rams. After being evaluated for a head injury and initially being questionable to return, the Browns downgraded the wideout to out. He caught three of his five targets for 34 yards before leaving the game.

OL

Frank Ragnow (Lions), whose work at center helped Detroit take an early 21-0 lead on the Saints, suffered a knee injury after a fellow lineman collided with him in the second quarter and was carted off. The Lions ruled him out late in the third.

Terron Armstead (Dolphins), who battled a quad injury entering Sunday's game against the Commanders, went to the locker room for evaluation of a separate ankle issue before halftime. The All-Pro left tackle, who has never played a full season, is questionable to return in his sixth contest of the 2023 campaign.

DL

Jeffery Simmons (Titans) left Tennessee's front against the Colts late in Week 13, ruled out with a knee injury. The star interior lineman logged three tackles before leaving.

LB

T.J. Watt (Steelers) required trainers' attention for what appeared to be a right ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals. The star pass rusher recorded one sack before taking the sidelines for an evaluation.

Jerome Baker (Dolphins) absorbed a blow to the left leg from teammate Brandon Jones and required assistance to leave the field, unable to put pressure on his lower body. He was later ruled out, and Duke Riley replaced him in the second quarter against the Commanders.

Elandon Roberts (Steelers), who leads Pittsburgh in tackles this year, exited in the second quarter against the Cardinals after suffering a groin injury. He was ruled questionable to return, leaving the Steelers shorthanded at a position already missing Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb due to injuries.

DB

Patrick Surtain II (Broncos) injured his left knee while defending a deep pass from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and required trainers' attention on the sidelines. He returned in the second quarter after testing out his backpedal.

A.J. Terrell (Falcons) suffered a head injury early against the Jets and was later ruled out with a concussion after a big hit left him on the turf for an extended period. Clark Phillips III subsequently took over in the secondary.