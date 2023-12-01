When it comes to NFL prop bets, nothing moves the needle like anytime touchdown props. Predicting who will hit paydirt can be an art and science, with recent NFL betting trends, opposing defenses and luck all playing roles in hitting this prop. The anytime touchdown scorer prop is often popular in NFL single-game parlays, but it can also be used in multi-game parlays across several contests. A Week 13 anytime TD parlay could be fruitful provided you key in on the players with advantageous NFL matchups.

One of those could be Tyreek Hill, as he not only leads all wideouts with 10 touchdowns, but he also faces a Commanders defense that has allowed a league-high 18 receiving TDs to wide receivers. If Hill is one leg of this Week 13 anytime TD scorer parlay, which other players could complete your NFL prop bets? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Week 13 NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Week 13

After analyzing the Week 13 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to find the end zone at +120. White has four touchdowns over his last four games and just saw his three-game streak with a TD come to an end last week versus Indianapolis. He still had a productive game with a season-high 100 rushing yards, and that success should carry over to Week 13 against the Panthers.

Carolina has allowed an NFL-high of 18 touchdowns to running backs this season, more than the rest of the NFC South (New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Atlanta) combined (13). The last four starting RBs the Panthers have faced have found the endzone, and Carolina has allowed an opposing RB to score a TD in 10 of their 11 games this season. Additionally, Tampa has a 4-2 record when White has 18-plus touches, but is 0-4 when he has 17 or fewer. See more NFL props here.

