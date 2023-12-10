Another weekend, another full slate of NFL action. Unfortunately, the highlights don't always come without a cost, and Week 14 has been no exception, with several big names exiting due to injury. Below you'll find a roundup of the most notable players to leave Sunday's games, with notes on their replacements and respective game statuses:

QB

C.J. Stroud (Texans) completed just 43% of his throws for 91 yards deep into the fourth quarter against the Jets, then left with an apparent head injury after his helmet bounced off the MetLife Stadium turf. Former starter Davis Mills took over under center, making his third appearance of the 2023 campaign in relief of the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Jake Browning (Bengals), whose prime-time Week 13 win in place of an injured Joe Burrow "lit the world on fire," guided a two-score lead over the Colts before suffering an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter. Former XFL star A.J. McCarron, who's in his second stint with Cincinnati, briefly took over for Browning, throwing a single pass. But Browning returned for the final minutes of action, shaking off what the Bengals deemed "muscle cramps."

WR

Nico Collins (Texans) had a single catch to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season before leaving against the Jets with a calf injury. He was quickly ruled questionable to return, then later ruled out, leaving Houston to lean on Noah Brown and Robert Woods with fellow starter Tank Dell already sidelined with a fractured fibula suffered the week prior.

Tutu Atwell (Rams) exited to receive a concussion evaluation in the second quarter against the Ravens, forcing journeyman Demarcus Robinson into a larger role alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Devin Duvernay (Ravens) logged a single kick and punt return before leaving against the Rams with a back injury. Running back Keaton Mitchell, who's split carries with Gus Edwards, is Baltimore's backup return specialist.

OL

Jake Matthews (Falcons) left early against the Buccaneers with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. The Pro Bowl left tackle was replaced by Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, on a line already missing right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), who became the NFL's highest-paid interior blocker this offseason, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against Tampa Bay. He was ruled questionable to return and replaced by backup Kyle Hinton.

Ethan Pocic (Browns), Cleveland's starting center since 2022, suffered an arm stinger in the first quarter against the Jaguars. His exit left the Browns even more shorthanded up front, with tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin already sidelined.

Rob Havenstein (Rams) suffered a hip injury in the first half against the Ravens and was ruled questionable to return, forcing former starter Joe Noteboom back into the lineup. Havenstein notably started 15 games at right tackle during Los Angeles' 2021 Super Bowl season.

Ezra Cleveland (Jaguars) exited with a first-half knee injury and was ruled questionable to return, leaving Jacksonville without two regular starters in the trenches. He was later seen walking on the sidelines with his helmet, suggesting a potential return.

EDGE

Will Anderson Jr. (Texans), who was looking to build on a five-sack rookie season, exited late against the Jets with an ankle injury and was ruled questionable to return. He was one of just several key Texans starters to leave alongside C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, helping New York to cruise to an unexpected victory.

DB

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens) suffered what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury at the end of a first-half play against the Rams, leaving for locker-room evaluation immediately after a medical tent check-in. He was ruled out later, without returning. Veterans Geno Stone and Daryl Worley are the other safeties alongside Marcus Williams in Baltimore's secondary.