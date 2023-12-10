Another weekend, another full slate of NFL action. Unfortunately, the highlights don't always come without a cost, and Week 14 has been no exception, with several big names exiting due to injury. Below you'll find a roundup of the most notable players to leave Sunday's games, with notes on their replacements and respective game statuses:

WR

Nico Collins (Texans) had a single catch to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season before leaving against the Jets with a calf injury. He was quickly ruled questionable to return, then later ruled out, leaving Houston to lean on Noah Brown and Robert Woods with fellow starter Tank Dell already sidelined with a fractured fibula suffered the week prior.

Tutu Atwell (Rams) exited to receive a concussion evaluation in the second quarter against the Ravens, forcing journeyman Demarcus Robinson into a larger role alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

OL

Jake Matthews (Falcons) left in the first half against the Buccaneers with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. The Pro Bowl left tackle was replaced by Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, on a line already missing right tackle Kaleb McGary, as well as ...

Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), who became the NFL's highest-paid interior blocker this offseason, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against Tampa Bay. He was ruled questionable to return and replaced by backup Kyle Hinton.

Ethan Pocic (Browns), Cleveland's starting center since 2022, suffered an arm stinger in the first quarter against the Jaguars. His exit left the Browns even more shorthanded up front, with tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin already sidelined.

Rob Havenstein (Rams) suffered a hip injury in the first half against the Ravens and was ruled questionable to return, forcing former starter Joe Noteboom back into the lineup. Havenstein notably started 15 games at right tackle during Los Angeles' 2021 Super Bowl season.

Ezra Cleveland (Jaguars) exited with a first-half knee injury and was ruled questionable to return, leaving Jacksonville without two regular starters in the trenches. He was later seen walking on the sidelines with his helmet, suggesting a potential return.

DB

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens) suffered what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury at the end of a first-half play against the Rams, leaving for locker-room evaluation immediately after a medical tent check-in. Veterans Geno Stone and Daryl Worley are the other safeties alongside Marcus Williams in Baltimore's secondary.