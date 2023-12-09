Every game is critical as the NFL playoffs near, and the NFL Week 14 schedule on Sunday features several important games. Bills vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET could determine if 6-6 Buffalo can reach the NFL playoff bracket. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been putting up strong numbers, but also making key mistakes, so what can you expect against Kansas City? He is averaging 268 passing yards per game, and the over/under for Allen passing yards in the Week 14 NFL props odds is 259.5. The Buffalo star also has thrown 13 interceptions in 12 games, and Over 0.5 Interceptions is favored at -151 in the latest NFL player props.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 76-70 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. He also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 14 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 14 props is Bills running back James Cook over 44.5 rushing yards against the Chiefs. Cook has rushed for 731 yards and is averaging 4.8 per carry and his workload has increased in recent weeks. The Buffalo offense has been more conservative since Ken Dorsey was fired as offensive coordinator. Cook has 45 carries for 225 yards over the past three weeks and should see plenty of opportunities Sunday.

Cook has seen some solid defenses in recent weeks, but has still been counted on, and Kansas City's run defense is its weakness. The Chiefs allow 4.6 yards per carry (28th in NFL) and 115 per game (19th), but still have the fourth-best overall defense. They are sixth against the pass, so the Bills will try to exploit them on the ground. "I expected this number to open in the mid-50s," PropStarz told SportsLine, "so this is one of my favorite props on the board for Week 14." You can see all of PropStarz's Week 14 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

