Divisional matchups often provide a cheat sheet when it comes to NFL player props since you can reference past matchups when constructing an anytime touchdown scorer parlay. For example, Austin Ekeler has scored TDs in five of his last six games versus the Broncos ahead of their Week 14 matchup. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard has never found the endzone in nine career games versus the Eagles. So, while Ekeler seems like an appealing add for anyone making Week 14 NFL TD bets, Pollard may be a running back to steer clear of.

There are six divisional contests in the Week 14 NFL schedule, so there is plenty of data of past player performance to sort through. Which players have made the most of previous matchups and should you consider for Week 14 NFL touchdown props? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Week 14 NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

For Week 14 NFL prop predictions, Carroll has evaluated the anytime touchdown scorer odds and locked in his NFL TD prop picks. You can only see Carroll's Week 14 prop predictions here.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Week 14

After analyzing the Week 14 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to score at +110 odds. Samuel is coming off a three-touchdown performance in which he scored twice through the air and once on the ground. San Francisco's willingness to use him as a runner gives Samuel a greater chance to score, specifically against Seattle on Sunday. Samuel has just one rushing attempt inside the 10-yard-line all season, but it came in Week 12 versus the Seahawks and he scored a touchdown on the play.

Samuel has five total touchdowns over his last four games and has a similar TD rate in recent contests versus Seattle. He has five scores over his last five games against the divisional-rival, including the postseason. Three have come via receiving and two have come via rushing, as he's logged 18 receptions and 11 carries in the last three games alone against the Seahawks. That averages to nearly 10 touches per game, so his high projected volume plus strong history versus the opponent make Samuel one to include in Week 14 NFL TD picks. See more NFL TD props here.

How to make Week 14 NFL anytime TD scorer prop picks

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for Week 14, including a tight end who's flying under the radar. Combining these prop bets into an NFL parlay would result in a payout of over 14-1. You need to see Carroll's analysis before making Week 14 NFL player props for anytime touchdown scorers.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Week 14? And which tight end is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top anytime TD scorer props, all from the SportsLine expert who returned nearly 400-1 in an NFL prop parlay earlier this season.