Week 15 has already provided plenty of NFL action, from the Bengals edging the Vikings in overtime to the Lions restoring momentum for a playoff bid. But the latest matchups have also brought another rash of injuries. Below, find updates on all the most notable names to go down during Sunday's slate, including when and whether they're set to return:

QB

Tommy DeVito (head): The fan-favorite Giants rookie completed just 56% of his throws against a stingy Saints defense before reluctantly exiting following a hard hit to the head area just before halftime. DeVito was sliding to the ground on a scramble when he took a shot that sent him bouncing off the turf, and though he signaled to be OK, received attention in the sideline medical tent. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor took over under center.

WR

Jaylen Waddle (chest): The Dolphins standout, taking over WR1 duties with Tyreek Hill (ankle) already sidelined, exited early against the Jets after logging three catches. He returned soon afterward despite being ruled questionable and even scored on a long touchdown to help Miami jump ahead of New York.

OL

Cole Strange (knee): The Patriots guard appeared to hurt his left knee early against the Chiefs. After receiving assistance to stand, he was carted off for further evaluation. New England already had four different veteran linemen sidelined for the game.

STs

Randy Bullock (hamstring): The Giants kicker hit a 56-yard field goal early against the Saints but left for the locker room soon afterward, ruled questionable to return. Punter Jamie Gillan was set to fill in as the temporary placekicker before hurting himself.

Jamie Gillan (undisclosed): Set to replace teammate Randy Bullock as the Giants' fill-in kicker, the veteran punter went to the sideline medical tent before halftime against the Jets, leaving New York without a healthy kicker or punter.