Week 15 provided plenty of NFL action, from the Bengals edging the Vikings in overtime to the Lions restoring momentum for a playoff bid and the Bills remaining in the playoff hunt after dominating the Cowboys. But the latest matchups have also brought another rash of injuries. Below, find updates on all the most notable names to go down during Sunday's slate, including when and whether they're set to return:

QB

Trevor Lawrence (head): The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol for a hit he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' 23-7 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" per head coach Doug Pederson. After the game, Pederson thought this scramble led to Lawrence's injury.

Kyler Murray (undisclosed): The Cardinals quarterback left the field in the third quarter against the 49ers, trailing by multiple scores, after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury. Rookie Clayton Tune replaced him under center but Murray returned for the next series.

Brock Purdy (head): The star 49ers signal-caller underwent a concussion test after taking a hard hit to the head on a second-quarter pass attempt against the Cardinals. Sam Darnold took over under center with San Francisco up 14-13, but Purdy returned to the field shortly afterward, along with star running back Christian McCaffrey, who got a brief medical check-in on the sidelines.

Will Levis (leg): The Titans rookie struggled to stay upright against the Texans' busy defensive front, then left late after his leg was awkwardly caught beneath a pile of players in a sack. Ryan Tannehill took over, though Levis was able to walk off the field under his own power. He received medical attention on the sidelines and did not return in the closing minutes of overtime, telling reporters after the game that he's OK.

Zach Wilson (head): The Jets' maligned fill-in struggled to move the ball early against the Dolphins, then left for the locker room ahead of halftime with what ESPN reported as "dehydration." He did not rejoin the lineup to start the second half, with Trevor Siemian taking over under center, down 24-0, and was then ruled out with a head injury. Reports first indicated that Wilson had not entered concussion protocol, but the Jets later said otherwise.

Tommy DeVito (head): The fan-favorite Giants rookie reluctantly exited against the Saints following a hard hit to the head area just before halftime. DeVito was sliding to the ground on a scramble when he took a shot that sent him bouncing off the turf, and though he signaled to be OK, was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor. He then returned to the field in the third quarter.

RB

Keaton Mitchell (knee):

Ravens undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, whose 8.4 yards per carry ranked as the second-most in the NFL among players with at least 45 carries in 2023 behind only Dolphins rookie DeVon Achane (8.5), is out for the season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Mitchell suffered a "serious" knee injury that will require surgery.

WR

Jaylen Waddle (chest): The Dolphins standout, taking over WR1 duties with Tyreek Hill (ankle) already sidelined, exited early against the Jets after logging three catches. He returned soon afterward despite being ruled questionable and even scored on a long touchdown to help Miami jump ahead of New York.

Jayden Reed (toe): The Packers' rookie pass catcher had another busy day with six catches and a touchdown against the Buccaneers, but he did not return after hurting his foot. Fellow starter Christian Watson was already absent as well.

TE

Hunter Henry (knee): The Patriots pass catcher logged seven receptions for 66 yards and a score against the Chiefs before leaving in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the legs. He walked off under his own power but was ruled questionable.

OL

Joel Bitonio (back): The Browns' star interior lineman left against the Broncos and did not return, leaving Cleveland without three of its top blockers. Jedrick Wills and Ethan Pocic had already been sidelined with injuries of their own.

Austin Jackson (oblique): The Dolphins right tackle left against the Jets and did not return, leaving Miami even more shorthanded up front, where fellow starters Robert Hunt and Connor Williams were already banged up.

Teven Jenkins (concussion): The Bears guard went down in the first half against the Browns, with trainers carting him to the locker room. He was ruled out after halftime, and Cody Whitehair took over on the interior.

Cole Strange (knee): The Patriots guard appeared to hurt his left knee early against the Chiefs. After receiving assistance to stand, he was carted off for further evaluation. New England already had four different veteran linemen sidelined for the game.

STs

Randy Bullock (hamstring): The Giants kicker hit a 56-yard field goal early against the Saints but left for the locker room soon afterward, ruled questionable to return. Punter Jamie Gillan took over as the emergency placekicker.

Jamie Gillan (undisclosed): Set to replace teammate Randy Bullock as the Giants' fill-in kicker, the veteran punter went to the sideline medical tent before halftime against the Jets, only to return a hit a 40-yard field goal as Bullock's replacement.