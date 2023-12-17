Week 15 has already provided plenty of NFL action, from the Bengals edging the Vikings in overtime to the Lions restoring momentum for a playoff bid. But the latest matchups have also brought another rash of injuries. Below, find updates on all the most notable names to go down during Sunday's slate, including when and whether they're set to return:

QB

Zach Wilson (head): The Jets' maligned fill-in struggled to move the ball early against the Dolphins, then left for the locker room ahead of halftime with what ESPN reported as "dehydration." He did not rejoin the lineup to start the second half, with Trevor Siemian taking over under center, down 24-0, and was then ruled out with a head injury. Reports first indicated that Wilson had not entered concussion protocol, but the Jets later said otherwise.

Tommy DeVito (head): The fan-favorite Giants rookie reluctantly exited against the Saints following a hard hit to the head area just before halftime. DeVito was sliding to the ground on a scramble when he took a shot that sent him bouncing off the turf, and though he signaled to be OK, was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor. He then returned to the field in the third quarter.

WR

Jaylen Waddle (chest): The Dolphins standout, taking over WR1 duties with Tyreek Hill (ankle) already sidelined, exited early against the Jets after logging three catches. He returned soon afterward despite being ruled questionable and even scored on a long touchdown to help Miami jump ahead of New York.

TE

Hunter Henry (knee): The Patriots pass catcher logged seven receptions for 66 yards and a score against the Chiefs before leaving in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the legs. He walked off under his own power but was ruled questionable.

OL

Teven Jenkins (concussion): The Bears guard went down in the first half against the Browns, with trainers carting him to the locker room. He was ruled out after halftime, and Cody Whitehair took over on the interior.

Cole Strange (knee): The Patriots guard appeared to hurt his left knee early against the Chiefs. After receiving assistance to stand, he was carted off for further evaluation. New England already had four different veteran linemen sidelined for the game.

STs

Randy Bullock (hamstring): The Giants kicker hit a 56-yard field goal early against the Saints but left for the locker room soon afterward, ruled questionable to return. Punter Jamie Gillan took over as the emergency placekicker.

Jamie Gillan (undisclosed): Set to replace teammate Randy Bullock as the Giants' fill-in kicker, the veteran punter went to the sideline medical tent before halftime against the Jets, only to return a hit a 40-yard field goal as Bullock's replacement.