With two rushing touchdowns in each of his last three games, Derrick Henry's knack for finding the endzone will make him a popular pick for Week 15 NFL touchdown bets. However, his recent history is only topped by his ongoing success versus the Texans. Ahead of their Sunday matchup, Henry has an astounding 10 touchdowns over his last five games against Houston, scoring at least one time in each contest. This confluence of events puts a spotlight on Henry in the NFL touchdown props and he is -110 to score again on Sunday.

Others with short NFL odds as Week 15 anytime touchdown scorers include Travis Kelce (-133) versus New England and Raheem Mostert (-105) versus the Jets. Past performances, recent trends and advantageous NFL matchups go into nailing NFL anytime TD scorer bets.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

Last week, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Week 15

After analyzing the Week 15 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Rams receiver Puka Nacua to score at +130 odds. Like most young players, Nacua performs better at home. Three of his four touchdowns have come at SoFi Stadium, while he's averaging 103 total yards per game at home compared to 78 on the road.

Washington has allowed seven 50-yard passing touchdowns this season, already tied for the most by any team in the last 30 years. Nacua is the only Ram with a reception of 50-plus yards this year, but the deep ball isn't the only place the Commanders are vulnerable. They've allowed the most passing touchdowns this season and the second-most to wide receivers. Carroll also points out other factors with Washington's defense that make Nacua a strong plus-money prop as an anytime touchdown scorer.

"It's good to have the Washington Commanders secondary back from their bye," Carroll told SportsLine. "Washington is allowing the most yards per pass attempt and the second-most passes of 20+ yards, continuously aiding big wide receiver games. For good measure, they've let up the second-most touchdowns per game to WRs at 1.54, so there should be plenty to go around for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday." See more NFL TD props here.

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for Week 15, and combining these prop bets into an NFL parlay would result in a payout of nearly 15-1. Additionally, he has a first touchdown scorer at nearly 7-1 odds.

