Running backs used to be the position that got all the love when it came to NFL touchdown props, but the rise of the dual-threat quarterback has changed that. Jalen Hurts (12 rushing touchdowns) and Josh Allen (10) are among a handful of players this season who have scored double-digit rushing touchdowns and are just as popular as any running backs with NFL touchdown bets. While Hurts has a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that has allowed just one rushing score to a quarterback all year, Allen gets to face a Dallas defense which has allowed two quarterbacks to score on the ground over the last three weeks.

Recognizing a plus-matchup is paramount with Week 15 NFL anytime TD bets, and two other quarterbacks who can do damage with their legs have just that. Lamar Jackson faces Jacksonville, while Justin Fields takes on Cleveland, and those respective defenses are tied for the third-most rushing scores allowed to quarterbacks. As for non-quarterbacks, which players should you target for a Week 15 NFL anytime touchdown parlay? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Week 15 NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

Last week, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Week 15

After analyzing the Week 15 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Rams receiver Puka Nacua to score at +130 odds. The rookie standout has scored in each of his last two home games, as Los Angeles will host the Commanders on Sunday. The Rams' offense is rolling at the moment as the team has scored at least 31 points in three straight games, with two of those coming against elite defenses in the Ravens and Browns.

Elite is not a word used to describe Washington's defense, which ranks dead-last in points allowed, yards allowed, passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. The Commanders have given up 45 points in back-to-back games, allowing six touchdowns in each. Wideouts have especially picked apart the Commanders as their last five passing TDs allowed have all come to wide receivers. The Rams have a couple of good wideouts, but Nacua gets the edge over Cooper Kupp as the former has more touches over the last four weeks.

"We prefer the slight value on Nacua over Cooper Kupp," Carroll told SportsLine. "They both have six red zone targets and two touchdowns over the past four weeks, and Nacua's explosiveness should be on display in this one." See more NFL TD props here.

