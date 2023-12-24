The NFL's Week 16 schedule has provided plenty of juicy drama. The Joe Flacco-led Browns are still airing it out like playoff contenders. The Jets (!) are cruising to another blowout win. And the Rams have already taken another step toward a postseason run, edging the Saints ahead of the weekend slate. But Week 16 has also brought another wave of injuries.
Here are some of the biggest names to go down:
- Bears WR DJ Moore (leg) logged a single catch against the Cardinals before a hip-drop tackle had him limping off the field early in the first quarter. He appeared to favor his ankle as he received medical attention on the sidelines.
- Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) managed just a single catch against the Lions before exiting. He was ruled out ahead of halftime, requiring K.J. Osborn to see more action opposite Justin Jefferson, who just returned from his own injury.
- Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest) started in place of injured wideouts Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, but was ruled out after leaving right before halftime, first helping Green Bay to a 23-10 lead at the break with a TD catch.
- Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) left against his former team, the Lions, in the second quarter after taking a hard hit to the legs. He logged four catches before exiting for a locker-room evaluation, and was then ruled out.
- Falcons OT Jake Matthews (knee) limped off the field late against the Colts. Trainers tended to him before he left for further evaluation. The veteran left tackle was ruled questionable to return.
- Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) was ruled questionable to return against the Titans with Seattle trailing early.
- Texans S Jimmie Ward (quad) was ruled out after an abbreviated first half against the Browns, leaving an already-battered Houston "D" without multiple players in the secondary, including ailing cornerback Steven Nelson.
- Browns K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) appeared to hurt himself chasing down Dameon Pierce on the Texans running back's 98-yard kick-return TD. He was ruled out after multiple visits to the medical tent.
- Browns P Corey Bojorquez (leg) suffered a lower-body injury late against the Texans, forcing safety D'Anthony Bell to kick off with regular placekicker Dustin Hopkins already ruled out due to an injury of his own.