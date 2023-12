Week 15 is in the books, and Week 16 is fast approaching, which means the 2023 NFL playoffs are also just around the corner. And a half-dozen teams can secure different postseason standings this coming weekend.

Here are all the scenarios:

Clinch AFC North title with:

BAL win + CLE loss or tie OR

BAL tie + CLE loss

Week 16 opponent: at 49ers

Clinch a playoff berth with:

CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR

CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

Clinch a playoff berth and NFC North title with:

DET win or tie

Clinch a playoff berth with:

LAR loss or tie OR

SEA loss or tie

Clinch a playoff berth and AFC West title with:

KC win OR

KC tie + DEN loss

Clinch AFC East title with:

MIA win + BUF loss or tie OR

MIA tie + BUF loss

Clinch a playoff berth with:

MIA win OR

MIA tie + JAX loss OR

MIA tie + IND loss + HOU loss OR

MIA tie + IND loss or tie + CLE loss OR

MIA tie + HOU loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR

MIA tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers

Clinch NFC's No. 1 seed (first-round bye, home-field advantage) with: