No defense has been as giving to running backs hitting pay dirt than Carolina's. A running back has found the end zone in 14 of 15 games versus the Panthers this year, as NFL props bettors have had a field day picking on the Panthers with anytime touchdown bets. Travis Etienne gets to face Carolina on Sunday, and he's a true workhorse as only Christian McCaffrey and Rachaad White have logged more snaps among RBs than Etienne. Given that Etienne is almost always on the field, and with Carolina providing little deterrence versus the run, is he an easy choice for Week 17 NFL touchdown props?

An argument to avoiding Etienne with NFL touchdown bets is that he's scored just twice over his last seven games, compared to eight TDs over his first eight contests. With him also coming off a season-low of eight touches last week, who else should you consider for NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Week 17 NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

After analyzing the Week 17 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk to score at +120 prop odds. Aiyuk teased a breakout in his third NFL season last year but has become a full-blown star this year. He's already set a career-high with 1,203 yards, to go along with six touchdowns on 65 catches. He's developed a knack for coming up huge on the road, as the Niners travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday. Five of Aiyuk's six scores this year have come in away games, while 19 of his 26 career TDs (73%) have come on the road.

The Commanders' defense is ripe for Aiyuk to add to his road game success as Washington offers the league's worst defense. It's allowed the most points, most yards, most passing touchdowns and second-most passing yards in 2023. While San Francisco has three elite pass-catchers in Aiyuk, Samuel and George Kittle, Washington's specific struggles against wideouts give Aiyuk the edge over Kittle, while having longer anytime TD odds than Samuel give him the nod over his fellow wide receiver.

"Aiyuk offers us the best odds of the main three out of San Francisco, and he's arguably in the best spot considering how bad this secondary has been," Carroll told SportsLine. "The Commanders have allowed the second-most touchdowns per game to WRs and the second-most passing yards per game." See more NFL TD props here.

