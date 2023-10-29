Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is providing plenty of on-field entertainment, from Will Levis throwing a bomb for his first career touchdown to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings cruising past the rival Packers. The latest round of regular-season action is also bringing with it another wave of medical concerns.

Here's a roundup of big names to suffer injuries on Sunday:

QBs

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 68.9 YDs 2057 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.35 View Profile

Mr. Durable over the course of his long career, Cousins suffered what appeared to be a non-contact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' rout of Green Bay. He was seen limping on the sidelines before receiving medical attention and being quickly ruled out. He was then carted to the locker room, replaced by fifth-round rookie backup Jaren Hall. Coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game he fears a season-ending Achilles tear for the QB, who will undergo additional tests to confirm.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.8 YDs 1908 TD 7 INT 6 YD/Att 7.45 View Profile

Struggling to keep the Rams competitive against the Cowboys, Stafford began favoring his right thumb in the second quarter, then left for veteran backup Brett Rypien in the second half. Rypien spent the previous four seasons as a Broncos reserve.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 60.9 YDs 1257 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 6.83 View Profile

The second-year starter absorbed the full weight of a Jaguars defensive lineman just before halftime and was later ruled out with a rib injury. Pickett, who battled a knee injury earlier this year, was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, the ex-Bears starter.

Tyrod Taylor NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 66.3 YDs 571 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

Starting a third game in place of regular QB1 Daniel Jones, who's still battling a neck injury, Taylor left in the second quarter with a rib issue after taking a hard hit on the way to the ground. He was later ruled out and replaced by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito.

WRs

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 50 REC 32 REC YDs 383 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Atlanta subbed out QB Desmond Ridder for backup Taylor Heinicke against the Titans. The Falcons also saw London exit with a groin injury, leaving the NFC South contender shorthanded in a big day for Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis.

DeVante Parker NE • WR • #1 TAR 23 REC 14 REC YDs 144 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Patriots lost the veteran wideout to a hard head shot from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott, and the ex-Miami pass catcher was soon ruled out for the remainder of the day. He had logged a single catch for 14 yards before exiting.

Kendrick Bourne NE • WR • #84 TAR 51 REC 34 REC YDs 370 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The veteran possession target secured three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Patriots' divisional matchup with the Dolphins due to a knee injury. He was quickly ruled out afterward.

TEs

Darren Waller NYG • TE • #12 TAR 49 REC 35 REC YDs 380 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The former Raiders star entered the weekend questionable due to a hamstring issue, and he appeared to aggravate the injury early against the Jets, with New York quickly ruling him out for the rest of Week 8. Hamstring problems have troubled him for years.

OL

The veteran center suffered a knee injury early in the Jets' matchup with the Giants, and he wasn't the last to leave up front.

Forced to slide over from center to guard after McGovern's injury, Schweitzer left soon afterward with a calf injury of his own, prompting practice-squad promotion Xavier Newman to take over as Zach Wilson's emergency center against the G-Men.

DBs

The Steelers' star safety suffered a hamstring injury early against the Jaguars, pulling up gimpy while trailing wideout Christian Kirk in coverage. He was initially ruled doubtful to return, then ruled out, with Damontae Kazee elevated to the lineup.