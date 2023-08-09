The concept of "worst to first" makes for an inspirational story, but how often does it happen in sports? In the NFL, a team that finished in last place in their division rose to first place the following year the last three seasons. A poor previous season often results in a weaker schedule, so optimal offseason moves and player development could reverse the fortunes of a struggling franchise. With the new NFL season soon to begin, one of the most popular NFL futures revolves around a team making or missing the playoffs.

Teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and Bills are heavy favorites to make the playoffs and record high 2023 NFL win totals. Could there be value in betting the under on their NFL win totals 2023? Or what about longshots like the Texans, Raiders or Panthers to make the playoffs? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Now, White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick have revealed their 2023 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The Bears shocked the NFL in Week 1 last season with a 19-10 victory over the 49ers, but that was the fewest points the Bears' defense would allow all season. After a 23-20 over the Texans in Week 3, Chicago lost 13 of its final 14 games, including the final 10 contests.

The Bears didn't only lose those games, they were also largely non-competitive. They had the worst defense in the NFL, allowing 463 points at 27.2 points per game. After a three-game stretch of losing by three points or fewer from Weeks 9 to 11, the Bears lost five of their last six games by two scores or more, falling by an average of 17.3 points per game over that span.

The Bears had one of the most inefficient passing offenses in the NFL last season and although they gave Justin Fields more options by adding receivers D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool, it may not be enough to offset an offense that ranked last in passing yards and allowed 58 sacks, the fourth-most in the league. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2023 NFL futures wagers

SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2023 NFL best bets for every team, including several shocking NFL predictions. They also revealed an NFL awards bet that could pay out at a whopping 200-1. You can see all of our experts' 2023 NFL futures bets for each team here.

Which 2023 NFL futures odds should you target? Which longshot awards play could pay out at 200-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook