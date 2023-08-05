The new NFL season kicks off September 7 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. Over the next month, many NFL futures bets will be placed as NFL fans gear up for another thrilling season. The defending Super Bowl champions are the 6-1 favorites to repeat according to the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, but that's only one way to bet on the NFL this season. For example, the San Francisco 49ers are 10.5 in the latest 2023 NFL win totals, the favorites to win the NFC West according to NFL futures odds.

Other notable NFL win totals include the Dallas Cowboys (9.5), New York Jets (9.5), Pittsburgh Steelers (9) and New England Patriots (7.5). Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The Bears started the season strong last year, winning two of their first three games. However, Chicago went on to lose 13 of its next 14 games, including its last 10 matchups.

The Bears averaged just 130.5 passing yards per game last season, which ranked dead-last in the NFL. To make matters worse, Chicago lost running back David Montgomery in free agency this offseason. Montgomery scored 26 rushing touchdowns in four seasons with the Bears, a heavy blow for a team that averaged just 19.2 points per game.

Defensively, the Bears gave up 375.9 yards per game in 2022-23, which ranked 29th. While the Bears are positioned to show improvement with quarterback Justin Fields under center, there are still clear holes on the roster. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook