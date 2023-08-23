The 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 7 with Chiefs vs. Lions and fans are starting to dial in their Week 1 NFL picks. Over the next few weeks, many NFL futures bets will be placed at sportsbooks as fans gear up for what should be another thrilling season. The Detroit Lions made major improvements last season, finishing with a 9-8 record. It was Detroit's first winning record since 2017. In the latest 2023 NFL win totals, the Lions are at 9.5 and the favorites to win the NFC North according to current NFL odds. Other notable NFL win totals 2023 include the Kansas City Chiefs (11.5), Philadelphia Eagles (11.5), San Francisco 49ers (10.5) and Dallas Cowboys (9.5).

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The Bears opened the 2022 NFL season by winning two of their first three games, but stumbled mightily down the stretch. The Bears lost 13 of their final 14 games, including a franchise-record 10-game losing streak to end the campaign.

Chicago's offense was ineffective a season ago, averaging just 19.2 points per game, which ranked 23rd in the NFL. The Bears featured the league's worst passing attack, averaging just 130.5 passing yards per game.

Quarterback Justin Fields made progress in his second season, but he's struggled with turnovers since entering the NFL. He's thrown 21 interceptions over the last two seasons while completing just 59.7% of his passes. While the Bears are positioned to show improvement after acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, there are still plenty of holes on the roster. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds