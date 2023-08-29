NFL futures have been out for months, but the action intensifies during training camps. Betting 2023 NFL win totals will be popular, with sportsbooks setting an over/under for total wins for all 32 NFL teams and taking simple over or under wagers with variable payouts. You can also bet alternate NFL win totals 2023 to spice up payouts with hundreds of total options available. The Arizona Cardinals are only two seasons removed from an 11-win season, but their over/under total of 4.5 is the lowest in the NFL by a full two games. Which side of that line should you pick and where can you find value in the NFL odds, NFL awards betting, individual NFL props and more?

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The 2022 season was an oddity for Bears fans, who saw progress from starting quarterback Justin Fields, but still saw Chicago finish with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14.

The silver lining was that the Bears earned the No. 1 pick and significantly overhauled their roster by turning that pick into even more draft capital. However, expecting too much too fast might be a mistake.

The Bears have the Vikings and an improving Lions squad to deal with in the NFC North, as well as a Packers team in Jordan Love's first season as the starter. They'll also have to play the AFC West and NFC South, which feature squads that should be improved. Searching the schedule, White and Harstein struggle to find eight wins even with an improved roster. Selesnick is even playing an alternate total of under 5.5 wins for a juicy +290 payout. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds